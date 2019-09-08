Swimming
Muscatine wins home invitational tournament: The Muskie girls swim team hosted Tipton, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Williamsburg, Burlington, Keokuk and Fairfield on Saturday and came out with the top team score of the event.
The Muskies finished with 279 total team points, outpacing Tipton, Kennedy and the rest of the field. Tipton came in second with 250 points while Kennedy finished third at 249.
Alexis Hirt started the Muskies off with a win in the diving competition, scoring a 198.2.
Abby Lear added another win for the Muskies in the 100 breaststroke event, finishing in 1:12.42, six seconds ahead of second place, which went to Kylie Dodson of Keokuk. Lear finished second in the 100 butterfly was also part of a second-place Muskie 200 medley relay team.
Alli Youngbauer had a big day for the Muskies as well. Youngbauer took second in the 100-meter freestyle, second on the 200 medley relay, fifth as part of the Muskies' 500 freestyle relay.
Genevieve Millage and Ellie Storr took home a slew of second-place finishes between them. Both were part of the 200 medley team. Millage in 500 freestyle and was also part of the 200 medley. Storr was another second-place finisher for the Muskies, she did so in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.
Cross country
Muskies boys place 9th, girls 13th at Spartan Challenge: Logan Kirchner was the Muskies' top finisher, coming in 34th place at a time of 17:26 at the Pleasant Valley's Crow Creek course on Saturday.
The course, according to Muscatine boys coach Chris Foxen, offers a tough challenge for the runners.
"Crow Creek is a course that favors physically strong individuals," Foxen said. "(We) really saw our strength and conditioning program come out on the course today."
Sam Gordon wasn't too far behind Kirchner. The Muskie sophomore finished in 42nd with a time of 17:34.
"Logan and Sam are so consistent and tough young men. To go out there and run faster this weekend on a more challenging course really speaks volumes of how mentally tough those young men are."
Rylee Blake was the first Muscatine girls runner to cross the finish line. Blake placed 56th with a time of 21:35. Carlie Blazek was the next-best Muskie runner. Blazek finished 80th, running the course in 23:06.
"To place 9th and 13th in this field of teams is very competitive for Muscatine," Foxen said. "(The) field again (was) loaded with perennial state place winners, even out of state schools this weekend."
In total, there were 109 runners who competed on the boys side and 104 for the girls.
