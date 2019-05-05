Boys soccer
West Liberty 6, Monticello 1: The Comets secured their second consecutive blowout win to move to .500 on the season. After losing four games in the span of six days, West Liberty (5-5) has outscored its previous two opponents 12-1.
West Liberty will be back back in action today when it travels to Iowa Mennonite School.
Columbus 2, Washington 0: Felix Solis scored two goals as Columbus (4-6) picked up its third win in the last four games on Saturday. Luis Guerrero and Angel Hernandez each recorded one assist, while goalie Keagan Atkinson had seven saves for the Wildcats.
Solis, a junior, leads Columbus with four goals this season. Eight players have scored at least one goal for the Wildcats.
