Baseball
Wilton 15, Wapello 0: Chantz Stevens had four RBIs and one double to lead the Beavers (4-0) mercy-ruled the Indians (1-2) on Saturday. Wilton did it with its patience and speed as opposed to power, as it drew 16 walks and stole 12 bases on Saturday. Jared Townsend picked up the win for the Beavers, as the senior struck out five batters in just under two innings on the mound. Brayton Wade and Brock Hartley each had two RBIs and Cory Anderson added one.
Keaton Mitchell picked up the loss for Wapello, as the senior walked seven batters and allowed eight runs in one inning.
Wilton will play host to Regina Monday for a doubleheader. It was originally slated to be played at Regina but will instead be played on the Beavers' home field.
Wapello baseball and softball was originally scheduled to play host to Iowa Mennonite School Monday. However, Monday's games will now be held at Iowa Mennonite School, and the games originally scheduled for June 24 at Iowa Mennonite School will instead be played at Wapello.
Softball
Western Dubuque 4, Durant 3: The Wildcats (7-1) suffered their first setback in walkoff fashion Saturday in Iowa City. The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when a Durant error scored the winning run for Western Dubuque (5-5).
Western Dubuque's Sydney Kennedy picked up the win, as she pitched all seven innings and struck out eight. Jenna Lawson took the loss for Class 2A No. 1 Durant, as she went six innings and struck out four. Paige Werthmann, Kamryn Meyer and Jada Rock each had one hit for the Wildcats.
