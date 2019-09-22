Volleyball
Wilton takes third at Clinton tournament: The Beavers improved to 21-1 on the year by going 5-1 at the tournament. Their lone loss - and first of the season - came against Davenport Assumption. It was a game that knocked Wilton out of contention for the tournament championship, but the team rebounded to beat Dubuque Senior for third place.
"I'm so proud of how this very young team - with the leadership of Taylor Garvin - has come together," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "As a coach, I appreciate that this weekend we went up against a lot of 3A, 4A schools ... but to (the team) it's just going about their business. They hold their poise very."
In total, the Beavers won 10 out of 12 sets during the tournament.
"I talk to the kids about the team dynamic ... this is the tough part of the season," said Grunder, "but they have reassured me that they're just friends and enjoy being (on the court) together.
I just hope they can keep that positive mindset."
Their attack was led by Kelsey Drake with 59 kills.
During the tournament, sophomore setter Ella Caffery passed the 1,000 career assist mark.
"It was a very nice accomplishment for her," Grunder said.
Muscatine goes 2-2 at Clinton: The Muskies beat Central DeWitt two games to zero and split two matches against Prince of Peace. Muscatine's other loss came in their opener to Davenport Central two games to one.
The Muskies' attack was led by Hannah Wieskamp, who had 23 kills, and Hannah Reynolds with 17.
Durant goes winless at Marion: The Wildcats stood up against tough competition on Saturday as they suffered losses to Union Community, Maquoketa and Grundy Center.
Durant was shutout as far as sets, losing all three matches two games to zero. Durant is now 2-6 for the season.
