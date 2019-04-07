Boys track
Yahn wins 400 to lead Muskies: Muscatine sophomore Noah Yahn won the 400 dash with a time of 50.52 to lead the Muscatine boys track team at the inaugural Eastern Iowa Track Festival meet Saturday at Iowa City West.
Owen Hazelwood, meanwhile, placed fourth in the same event in 51.64. Both Yahn and Hazelwood joined Zack Hardy and Eliy Gaye on the 1,600 relay team that placed fifth in 3:31.07.
The track meet was a different format than most, as Iowa City West allowed any school to send a roster. Once all applications were received, West took the top 16 times/distances in each event, according the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Girls tennis
Muskies place sixth: Maria Engler won two of her three matches to place ninth as the Muscatine girls tennis team placed six out of six teams at Saturday’s Assumption Invite. Davenport Assumption won the team title while Camanche and Davenport West rounded out the top three.
Engler lost her first match in straight sets but bounced back to beat Marion’s Patience Duvall 10-3 and Camanche’s Maddie Michels 10-4 to claim the Muskies' only two wins of the day.
Girls track
West Liberty takes fourth: Freshman Macy Daufeldt won the 100 dash in 14.02 and the long jump with a leap of 16-08.25 to lead the West Liberty girls track at Saturday's Creek Classic Relays. She also raced on the 400 relay team with Sailor Hall, Haylee Lehman and Nixsia Melchor that placed first in 54.39.
Durant, meanwhile, placed sixth as a team. Abby Ryan led the way for the Wildcats, as she won the 200 dash in 28.42.
Muskies 12th at Assumption Invite: Cedar Falls won the 15-team field with 137 points while Assumption placed second with 85 points.
Hallie Hanssen led the way for the Muscatine girls track team, as she placed fifth in the 400 in 1:03.70. Rylee Blake earned a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 3,000 and and 1,500. Lauren Dirth, meanwhile, placed sixth in the 400 hurdles.
