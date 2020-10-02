West Branch rallies in fourth to upend Durant

DURANT — West Branch’s football team was going to make sure Durant sophomore tailback Nolan DeLong did not beat them Friday night.
For a half, Durant countered with an aerial attack that accumulated 176 yards.
West Branch put the clamps on in the second half and rallied to pull out a 28-21 victory to spoil the Wildcats’ homecoming.
After a 3-0 start, Durant has lost back-to-back games by a touchdown.
“These are 50-50 games that can be won,” Durant receiver Aydin Flockhart said. “We’re right there and we’re competing. We just need to make those big plays.”
The Bears (4-2) tied the game early in the fourth quarter. They won it in the final minute when quarterback Gavin Hierseman rolled out on third and goal at the 5 and found Simon Palmer for a touchdown.
West Branch outgained Durant 181-33 in the second half.
“They wore us down,” Durant coach Joel Diederichs said. “We fought hard.
“What we’ve faced the last two weeks (Dyersville Beckman and West Branch) is what we’re going to face probably the rest of the way out with bigger teams.”
DeLong, who had rushed for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns in Durant’s first four games, was limited to 17 yards on 14 rushing attempts. His longest run came on a fake punt in the second half that went for 9 yards.
West Branch loaded the box with eight or nine defenders to take away DeLong.
“Our line couldn’t hold them,” Flockhart said. “They were getting through about every time. Nolan didn’t have much time to make a move and Keagen (Head) didn’t have much time to throw.”
Still, Durant had a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Flockhart caught three passes for 126 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He caught an under-thrown ball, brushed past a couple defenders, juked by a couple others and raced into the end zone.
This is Flockhart’s first season of playing football.
“I’m excited for him,” Diederichs said. “He’s missed a couple games, so it was good to see him bounce back now the last couple of weeks.”
Head had two rushing scores, both from a yard out.
Durant, though, was limited to two first downs in the final two quarters.
The Wildcats did have an opportunity to regain the lead after the Bears tied it at 21 in the fourth.
Faced with second and 10 at its own 30, Head threw a deep ball that was dropped. The receiver had a step on the defender.
“We had a chance in the second half to make a play and didn’t quite get it done,” Diederichs said. “We sucked everybody in and (our receiver) made a nice second move. It was open.
“If he catches it, he’s going to run all the way.”
Andy Henson had 169 yards on the ground for the Bears.
Durant closes the regular season at home next Friday against Cascade.
“These games are making us better,” Diederichs said. “Our guys don’t like to see that right now, and of course I’d like the victory as well, but it will make us better as we go forward. These are like playoff games.
“We’re right there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!