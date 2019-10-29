West Liberty logo

Comets advance to regional final

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty volleyball team moved one step closer to the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday night with a sweep over Central Lee.

The Comets prevailed 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 in the regional semifinal at West Liberty High School.

Martha Pace powered the offense with 15 kills and Drake commit Macy Daufeldt contributed 13. Morgan Peterson facilitated the Comets' attack with 40 assists.

Monica Morales and Daufeldt led the defense with 14 and 12 digs, respectively.

West Liberty, which won the River Valley Conference tournament two weeks ago, plays Albia (29-9) in the regional final Monday at Washington High School.

The Comets (30-7) are vying for their fourth state appearance in nine years, the first since 2015.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments