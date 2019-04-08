Three was the lucky number for the West Liberty boys soccer team on Monday evening.
After a narrow loss to Muscatine to open the season, the West Liberty Comets have now won three in a row, all by 3-0 outcomes.
West Liberty spent most of Monday evening's game against West Branch on the opponents' side of the field.
Despite coming away with a 3-0 victory over West Branch, West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce certainly saw some things to improve upon.
Even after the Comets took their first lead of the game on a goal halfway through the first half off the foot of junior Gabe Seele, Ponce could be heard yelling "Pace of play" from the West Liberty sideline.
Seele added an assist later, bringing his totals up to three goals and three assists on the young season.
It was easier said than done, however, since West Branch packed the defense down towards its own goal in order to stop West Liberty's attacks.
"When they have all their numbers on their side of the field, it's hard to open them up," Ponce said.
That didn't stop the Comets from trying, and succeeding three times throughout.
"Our objective as a group is to be able to maintain possession of the ball," Ponce said. "We had the ball, but (West Branch) was all corralled at the top of the box and it didn't allow us to go back and forth at all."
The goals weren't easy to come by. Each one required needling through the West Branch defense and finding an open teammate or open lane for a shot.
The Comets created a little more distance between them and their opponent when sophomore Ronald Guzman Lopez found the back of the net in the 50th minute.
As far as scoring chances, the Bears didn't have many. Their best chance at a goal came in the 10th minute when a ball rolled just out of reach of a diving West Branch player in front of the West Liberty goal. Instead, the ball rolled harmlessly out of bounds.
Soon after that, West Liberty looked to counter, but a through ball was deflected by a defender, which kept the game scoreless up until that point.
Comet sophomore Joshua Mateo would eventually add the third and final goal for West Liberty, sealing the victory. West Liberty goalie Bryan Martinez maintained a clean sheet for the third consecutive game.
"I would have definitely liked a couple more goals," Ponce said, "but (West Branch) didn't allow for us to play at a quicker pace, but I'll take the (win)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.