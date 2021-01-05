West Liberty falls to conference rival West Branch

WEST LIBERTY — One of the foremost rules of winning a game of basketball is taking care of the ball.
West Liberty girls basketball failed to do that on Tuesday night as they fell to conference opponent West Branch 51-40. The Comets had eight turnovers in the first quarter and five in their first six possessions.
Comets coach Matt Hoeppner was disappointed with how his girls handled the ball but pointed to a strong start from West Branch as a factor in the game.
"Overall I've been happy with our start to the season," Hoeppner said. "This is only our third loss, and all have been to tough opponents. West Branch came out ready to dictate the game and they shut us down early on."
"There were good things that we did throughout the game that we can be happy with in the bigger picture, but we have to hold ourselves accountable for what happens in the game."
One of those things was some impressive 3-point shooters from the girls, who were shooting well behind the line on some of the successful deep attempts.
"We tend to do a pretty good job of creating chances for each other, but it wasn't consistent tonight," Hoeppner said. "West Branch did a great job shutting down Finley Hall inside, but her sister Sailor was able to pick up some of the slack tonight. We have plenty of things that we can work on from this game."
Sailor Hall finished with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and had two rebounds and two assists, as well as two steals on the defensive side.
West Branch turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, holding the Comets to just eight points. They were led by an impressive offensive effort from Taya Young, who had 16 points, going 7-of-9 from the field.
The Bears started the third quarter with a 7-3 run and won the period 13 to 8.
"That may have been the difference in the game, one solid stretch of play from them," Hoeppner said. "We had it at nine headed into the half and had we come out better, who knows what would have happen. They applied the pressure to us and it led to their victory in the end.
Delanie Luneckas also put up an impressive performance with her shutdown defense, picking up three blocks on the night. She also scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting and hauled in five rebounds
With the loss, the Comets drop to 5-3 overall this season and 5-2 in conference play. West Branch picks up its eighth win of the season and is now 8-1 overall and in the conference.
The Comets play host to Regina in their next game Friday.