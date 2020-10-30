West Liberty gets 'miracle' win on blocked field goal

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — It's nothing new for the West Liberty Comets to play with their backs against the wall.
Friday night’s win took it to another level — even for a team that needed overtime last Friday against Mount Vernon to reach the third round.
With seven seconds remaining, Class 2A top-ranked Williamsburg lined up for a potential game-winning 37-yard field goal. It turned out to be a game-winner, just not in the direction the Raiders were hoping.
The Comets (6-2) got a good push up the middle, got a hand on the kick, and senior Lake Newton scooped the ball up and took it all the way for a touchdown as time expired. Newton’s score made it 20-14, and West Liberty escaped the Round of 16.
“There was a timeout right before, so I just told everybody we need to get after it and block the kick,” Newton said. “After I heard it get blocked, I looked for it and didn’t see it at first, but then it was right there in my arms. … (After picking it up) I just kept thinking ‘don’t stop.’
“I felt a cramp coming on as I was running, but I just kept going.”
West Liberty will play Camanche (8-1) as the Indians defeated Tipton 35-29.
With two minutes remaining, the Comets were staring at a fourth and 2 from the Williamsburg 29 down seven.
Junior quarterback Caleb Wulf connected with junior running back Jahsiah Galvan for a score, and a Bryan Martinez point after tied it.
Williamsburg was able to move the ball with a bit more ease than the Comets throughout, but West Liberty came up with a play every time it needed to.
Galvan opened up the scoring with an 83-yard touchdown run to give the Comets a 7-0 lead with under five minutes left in the opening quarter. He finished with about 200 yards rushing to lead the Comet offense.
“I just wanted to keep everyone’s hopes up throughout (the game),” Galvan said. “We came here looking for a (tough and physical) game, and that’s what we got. This is a crazy feeling. It was a miracle.”
Williamsburg (8-1) answered with a 29-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Levi Weldon to Jake Weber to knot it at seven with less than two minutes to go in the first half.
The teams exchanged first-half interceptions, but neither side turned them into points.
Galvan was mostly bottled up in the first half aside from the touchdown run. His second-longest run of the first half came when he was lined up to punt but a bad snap caused him to take off and burst around tackle for a first down.
The Raiders got two throwing touchdowns from senior Levi Weldon. The first to junior Jake Weber tied it at seven in the second. Weldon’s second, to senior John Steinmetz from 11 yards out, gave the Raiders a second-half lead.
“I’m overwhelmed with pride for the kids,” West Liberty head coach Jason Iske said. “That took guts. The defense stepped up when it had to. Williamsburg made us a little uncomfortable and forced us to pass more than we wanted, but our defense kept us in it.”
