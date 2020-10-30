West Liberty gets 'miracle' win on blocked field goal

Junior quarterback Caleb Wulf connected with junior running back Jahsiah Galvan for a score, and a Bryan Martinez point after tied it.

Williamsburg was able to move the ball with a bit more ease than the Comets throughout, but West Liberty came up with a play every time it needed to.

Galvan opened up the scoring with an 83-yard touchdown run to give the Comets a 7-0 lead with under five minutes left in the opening quarter. He finished with about 200 yards rushing to lead the Comet offense.

“I just wanted to keep everyone’s hopes up throughout (the game),” Galvan said. “We came here looking for a (tough and physical) game, and that’s what we got. This is a crazy feeling. It was a miracle.”

Williamsburg (8-1) answered with a 29-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Levi Weldon to Jake Weber to knot it at seven with less than two minutes to go in the first half.

The teams exchanged first-half interceptions, but neither side turned them into points.

Galvan was mostly bottled up in the first half aside from the touchdown run. His second-longest run of the first half came when he was lined up to punt but a bad snap caused him to take off and burst around tackle for a first down.