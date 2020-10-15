West Liberty looking to add more wins to 'weird' season

Even as prep football teams around the state get ready for the playoffs to begin, the current season has already proven to be unlike any other. However, few teams have gotten the full 2020 experience quite like the West Liberty Comets.
The Comets finished the season 3-2, winning its first pair of games before falling to Maquoketa 27-6 on Sept. 11 at home.
West Liberty gets Maquoketa (2-3) again on Friday night to open the Class 2A playoffs in Pod 10, this time on the road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Maquoketa High School. The winner will advance to play the victorious side of a matchup between Vinton-Shellsburg and Mount Vernon.
It was after the teams' first game when the Comets’ season started to go a little sideways.
The Comets had prepared all week to play at Tipton, but a positive COVID-19 test for the Tigers forced the cancellation of that contest.
However, within a few hours of chaotic phone calls, text messages and social media posts, West Liberty activities director had found a new opponent in Lisbon, and the game flipped from a road game to a home affair for the Comets.
“It was certainly a memorable day,” West Liberty activities director Adam Loria said. “At about 12:30, we got a call from Tipton, and they said they couldn’t play. … I touched base with our head coach (Jason Iske) and asked if he wanted to find somebody to play and he said yes.
“I checked with four or five schools and they all said no. But then we got word that Lisbon and North Cedar had to cancel their game … and by 2 o’clock, we went from traveling to Tipton to hosting Lisbon. … It took a very supportive community. If you would have shown up at 7 o’clock, you would have never known the game was scheduled five hours earlier.”
A pair of second-half touchdowns gave the Comets a wild 14-12 comeback win against Lisbon that featured a 75-yard touchdown pass from junior running back Jahsiah Galvan to senior wide receiver Sam Gingerich in the fourth quarter.
“(That day) was stressful,” coach Iske said. “As soon as we found out the game (against Tipton) was canceled, we wanted to move on right away, we looked at a few different opponents, we were just going back and forth trying to communicate, and at the same time, I’m in school with classes and everything. Then we found out it was a home game and had to get the field ready … but we got a win and it all worked out.”
After the Comets had a second loss handed to them by Camanche, West Liberty was forced to cancel the last two regular season games as the Comets’ own team was forced into quarantine.
Though unfortunate to be sure, West Liberty is thankful that the situation didn’t present itself any later and therefore didn't force the Comets to recuse themselves from the playoffs in a season where all teams qualify.
“Not knowing how many games you were going to get to play, we were going to do everything we could to give kids the opportunity to play as many games as possible,” Loria said. “This wasn’t about anybody other than the kids. Thankfully we’re able to play.
“The theme has been you don’t know week to week. … It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s a situation all schools have prepared for. The kids have been back at practice and are chomping at the bit to get back out there. It’s been a weird season.”
Understandably, the team wants to see how the playoffs go before exploring the opportunity the state has granted teams, allowing schools to make up games missed during the football season after being knocked out of the postseason. And for good reason, given the Comets have enjoyed several seasons' worth of playoff success.
West Liberty played at the UNI Dome in 2018, making it to the 2A state semifinals before losing to Prairie City-Monroe 27-0.
In 2019, West Liberty dropped its first two games of the season but rattled off seven wins in eight tries, a span that extended into the postseason. Waukon ended the Comets’ run, however, in the 2A state quarterfinal with a 32-12 win in a game that West Liberty led 12-6 after a quarter of play.
The Comets are hoping that postseason experience comes in handy this time around as the school tries to avenge its loss to Maquoketa (2-3) from earlier this season.
“We were a little surprised (about getting paired with Maquoketa),” said Iske. “But it is what it is, and when it comes down to it, we’re willing to play anybody so the fact that it’s a team that has already beaten us didn’t bother us at all.”
Maquoketa presents a balanced offense, accumulating 837 yards through the air this season to 970 on the ground.
Senior Kannon Coakley leads the charge on both fronts for the Cardinals.
Coakley has all but 11 of Maquoketa’s passing yards and 565 yards rushing with 12 total touchdowns against four thrown interceptions. Senor Connor Becker has the team’s second-most yards on the ground with 236 and a pair of scores.
On the receiving end of Coakley’s passes are primarily senior Caiden Atienza and junior Max Keller. Atienza has recorded 33 receptions for 420 yards and four scores while Keller has totaled 14 catches for 113 yards.
West Liberty is led offensively by Galvan. The junior has 879 yards on 101 carries and five touchdowns to go with the long pass he threw for a score to Gingerich.
Junior quarterback Caleb Wulf is 20-of-51 passing for 186 yards and seven interceptions.
Both defenses have shown a propensity to get in the opponents’ backfield, too. The Cardinals have 23 tackles for loss while the Comets have 26.
“We’re proud of our teams the past couple years, we tend to play our best football (toward the end of the season), so the time off might have been a good thing for us and gave us a chance to re-evaluate how much we love the game and missed it,” said Iske. “I think the kids are hungry and ready to get back out there again.”
