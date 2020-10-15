West Liberty looking to add more wins to 'weird' season

“I checked with four or five schools and they all said no. But then we got word that Lisbon and North Cedar had to cancel their game … and by 2 o’clock, we went from traveling to Tipton to hosting Lisbon. … It took a very supportive community. If you would have shown up at 7 o’clock, you would have never known the game was scheduled five hours earlier.”

A pair of second-half touchdowns gave the Comets a wild 14-12 comeback win against Lisbon that featured a 75-yard touchdown pass from junior running back Jahsiah Galvan to senior wide receiver Sam Gingerich in the fourth quarter.

“(That day) was stressful,” coach Iske said. “As soon as we found out the game (against Tipton) was canceled, we wanted to move on right away, we looked at a few different opponents, we were just going back and forth trying to communicate, and at the same time, I’m in school with classes and everything. Then we found out it was a home game and had to get the field ready … but we got a win and it all worked out.”

After the Comets had a second loss handed to them by Camanche, West Liberty was forced to cancel the last two regular season games as the Comets’ own team was forced into quarantine.