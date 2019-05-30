WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Less than 24 hours after qualifying for the state tournament, West Liberty senior Eliseo Tapia walked on stage for graduation with the state-qualifying banner draped over his shoulders like a cape.
“It was mainly for our community,” Tapia said. “Just to show we’re here and we’re ready to make our mark.”
The West Liberty boys soccer team was welcomed home by the fire and police departments with community members standing outside their homes to celebrate last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Notre Dame/West Burlington. That victory sent the Comets to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2016, but they’re hoping for a bigger celebration this weekend.
“When you’re in a tournament like this anything is possible,” West Liberty coach Walton Ponce said. “The potential is there and we have a shot at a state title. Is it going to take a lot of work and focus in these next three games? Most definitely.”
West Liberty (11-7) was given the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 1 seed North Polk (14-3) Friday at noon at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but due to field conditions and scheduling at Cownie Soccer Park, the tournament will now take place Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.
Less than a week removed from beating the third-ranked team in Class 1A, the Comets aren't intimidated by playing the top seed. Still, the chip on their shoulder grew when they received the lowest seed in the field.
“We’re trying to make a statement that we can beat the top-seeded teams, we can upset some teams,” sophomore Joshua Mateo said. “We just have to go in positive and play our game.”
Two of Mateo's four goals this season have come in the postseason, and Ponce believes his sophomore is still capable of more.
“I want him to be more aggressive and I think he can be,” Ponce said. “Lucky for us, he’s peaking at the right time.”
The Comets’ motivation up to this point, according to junior Gabriel Seele, stems from a season plagued by a handful of eligibility issues in 2018. West Liberty started last season 2-8 and finished 7-11, its first losing season since 2011.
Freshmen were forced into action early. That includes Mateo, who went from being overwhelmed by the speed of the game early last season to scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of last Saturday's win.
“As a freshman, it was hard for me,” Mateo said. “I’d get pushed around and be playing slower than the rest of the players. Starting as a freshman I think made me better as a sophomore.”
When Ponce was elevated from volunteer assistant to head coach last fall, his first mission was to fix the constant eligibility concerns that surrounded the program in years past.
Tapia said players took ownership of it, too, making it a goal to have better attendance in school. It worked, as only one Comet had eligibility concerns this season.
“In terms of the eligibility piece, that’s been a trend in this program,” Ponce said. “I think in the past couple of years the program has under-performed. Eligibility wasn’t going to be a factor (this year). I think the tone we set from the beginning, the offseason program we set, and that has a lot more to do with the results now than anything else.
“For a program coming off a 7-11 year and then making it to state, anything that goes on from now is icing on the cake."
Still, that doesn’t mean the Comets are satisfied.
They know they’re capable of more, and that starts with their defense, which has allowed just one goal in three postseason games anchored by seniors Tapia and Carlos Atondo.
“It’s being able to communicate through the back and the front,” Tapia said.
Atondo, who has been the goalie in years past, was able to slide to center back with the emergence of freshman Bryan Martinez-Zavala in the net.
“(Bryan) has done a fantastic job stepping in,” Ponce said. “I think it makes a perfect fit for what we want to do.”
What West Liberty wants to do is possess the ball, setting up a matchup of opposites, as North Polk — led by Luke McCoy’s 13 goals — works through counter attacks.
“Yohanan (Negrete) and I will have to work our butts off to get back,” Seele said. “Also just trying to keep the ball because that’s what we like to do. As long as have the ball, they can’t counter.”
Like West Liberty, North Polk also boasts a strong defense. It has allowed only eight goals this season and never yielded more than one goal in a game along with nine shutouts.
Ponce says it’s critical for the Comets to jump out to an early lead, which Seele says will start with being more accurate on shots.
“It’s going to be about putting our shots away in the back of the net,” said Seele, the team's leading goal-scorer. “All season we’ve had a problem finishing.”
No matter how this year’s run ends for the Comets, Ponce sees it as a building block for the future and something he expects every year. The Comets came home last week with a banner. This week, they hope to leave Des Moines with a trophy in their clutches.
“We know we can win state,” Seele said. “It’s doing everything we can to give us the best chance to do it for us and our community.”
