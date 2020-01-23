WILTON, Iowa — Not only were several ranked wrestlers on hand for the quad between Durant, Mid-Prairie, West Liberty and Wilton Tuesday evening, but the last dual of the night between Wilton and West Liberty offered a glimpse into what might be in store for the River Valley Conference meet coming up Feb. 1 in Tipton.
West Liberty won all of its duals, but the Wilton Beavers made a valiant effort to stop that from happening in the night’s last dual in Wilton.
At one point the Comets led 39-4, but the Beavers strung together enough wins to make the final 42-34. West Liberty also beat Mid-Prairie 48-36 and dominated Durant 66-4. The Beavers escaped Mid-Prairie by a 42-36 score and also took the Wildcats to task by claiming a 54-21 victory. Durant fell to Mid-Prairie 60-to-18.
“All year, every year, it’s Wilton that you circle in West Liberty,” West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. “It’s been a long-time rivalry. … It’s probably the most fun dual we have all year. The fans love it, and they’re a good, salty team.”
Top-ranked 152-pounder senior Will Esmoil drew two forfeits in the Comets’ first two duals but got a chance to see some action against Wilton freshman Kaden Shirk.
The match ended as expected, with an Esmoil pin, but the it did almost go a full period. Esmoil may have strung it out a bit, but the chance to face a No. 1 wrestler gave Shirk a chance to see what it takes to be an elite wrestler.
“The past two Saturday’s were called off because of the weather,” Esmoil said. “I didn’t get to wrestle against Mid-Prairie or Durant, so it felt good to get out there against Wilton, it was fun.”
West Liberty’s other ranked wrestler, junior Kobe Simon, who went in ranked No. 2 in Class 2A at 220, did not wrestle under what Alke called “maintenance.”
Likewise, the Beavers entered with two ranked grapplers in Class 1A.
Junior Kael Brisker pinned Mid-Prairie freshman Noah Ford in 2:46 and also recorded a major decision over West Liberty junior Sam Gingerich 16-to-7.
Wilton senior Coy Baker, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, received a forfeits against Durant and West Liberty, but pinned Mid-Prairie's Cory Allen in 3:01.
“I could look up and down the lineup and there are things we could have done differently,” Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. “Look at the West Liberty dual alone. … Losing to a solid team like that, I loved having the competition. It gave us some good mat time.
“I was really looking forward to that Mid-Prairie match for Baker. That’s a quality kid. ... Other than a couple of things technically on his feet, he wrestled really tough.”
One of the more exciting matches of the night took place in the midst of Wilton’s comeback bid against West Liberty at 195 as the Comets’ Felipe Molina faced the Beavers’ Jonathan Lilly.
The score was 4-3 heading into the third. Molina started the final frame down and earned a quick one-point escape. The sides exchanged scoring moves before Molina took control late and ended with a 12-6 win which put West Liberty up 42-16, sealing the dual win for the Comets.
“We’re getting ready for the big conference meet,” said Alke. “We ran the table (this season) as far as conference duals. … We were pretty worried about Wilton, especially with (Simon) out, but our horses didn’t necessarily wrestle their best, but what won this (tonight) was our entire team. The kids that aren’t ranked or the kids that aren’t considered all-stars won the dual tonight. Our team effort won the duals and hopefully, we’ll take that momentum into the rest of the season.”
