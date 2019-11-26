WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — When the West Liberty volleyball team found itself in a hole to start its Class 3A state tournament match against Mount Vernon, Macy Daufeldt was determined to will her team back into it.
Every kill had a little more force. Every direction came with a little more clarity. Every post-kill celebration came with a little extra emotion.
Even as a sophomore, Daufeldt embraced the stage.
West Liberty's all-state kills leader was unable to guide the Comets to a win in that game, but the Comets forced Mount Vernon to go five sets in order to move on, something that didn't look likely when the Comets fell in the first set 25-13.
Still, the Drake recruit looks back on the appearance at state as a positive one.
"It was amazing," said Daufeldt, who is this year's Muscatine Journal area player of the year. "The surroundings and the community, all the people in the stands, it was great to have the support we did."
Getting to share that moment with her team made it all worth while. Daufeldt sports an appreciation for team chemistry that can be rare for a player of her talent, as well as a dedication to be a team leader not often found in players her age.
"One of her biggest strengths is her ability to work with her teammates," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. "She understands what her role is and she also understands what other players' roles are.
"For being such a great player, she has a really good head on her shoulders about good team chemistry because she knows its important."
Daufeldt's kill total of 455 ranked 12th in Class 3A, and her mark of 4.79 kills per set ranked seventh in the same classificiation.
For her career, she's accumulated 787 kills through two seasons. The 10th grader is also a very capable server, going for 39 aces this season with an 87% success rate.
As far as rising to the moment, she's already had plenty of practice. Daufeldt already has a state championship as a long jumper in 2A last spring.
Daufeldt has even shown a willingness to do the less-appreciated stuff on the court, like going for 24 blocks and almost 300 digs this season.
She is certainly making the most of what little time she's had so far in high school.
"(High school) has been a lot of fun so far," Daufeldt said, "especially with the support of all my teammates throughout. The people around me make it fun."
The Comet multi-sport star has certainly kept busy during that span.
Besides being among the elite athletes in the state in volleyball and track, she also plays basketball. Factor in her club volleyball play, and much of Daufeldt's year is spent in some sort of competitive environment.
"Hopefully we go far this year (in basketball)," Daufeldt said, "I think we have a good chance, then I'll be ready to jump again (for track), then club volleyball starts — where we'll try to get to nationals — and then the whole process starts over again."
But even as accomplished as she is, there's still plenty out there yet. Which is why she's approaching her remaining time with the intensity that has gotten her to this point.
True to form, though, it always comes back to the team.
"It's a day-to-day, year-to-year thing," she said, "I have goals as a player ... I want to be floor captain, but also help the underclassmen coming up."
