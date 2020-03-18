West Liberty's Esmoil creates legacy his own way

"It kind of just happened," Esmoil said. "I just took it one match at a time, if it happened, it happened. To do that and then win state senior year feels really good."

Atop the Class 2A 152-pound rankings all season, Esmoil never ceded the ground others in his weight class were eagerly awaiting.

In his last match, Esmoil beat second-ranked Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2. That made him the ninth West Liberty wrestler to take a place atop the medal stand at state.

But to Alke, Esmoil's willingness to pay it forward and set an example for the future of the Comet wrestling program was as impressive as anything he did on the mat this season.

"Will is an outstanding ambassador for West Liberty Schools," Alke said. "He's a leader in the wrestling room and in the community. He understands his role as a role model and makes helping the youth wrestlers a priority."

Thus, not only was this season about finally getting his first championship after getting to the state meet every year of his high school career, but about taking his place among his school's all-time best, a list that includes his brother Bryce, a two-time state champion.