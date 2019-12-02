Several area wrestlers open season ranked

Will Esmoil, a senior from West Liberty, will begin the season as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in 2A at the 150-pound weight class.

Last season, Esmoil finished with a 36-3 record, losing in the state championship to top-ranked and undeafeted  Joey Busse of Humboldt. But with Busse graduated and out of the way, Esmoil starts atop the rankings.

Comet junior Kobe Simon came in at No. 2 at 220 and senior Talen Dengler opens the campaign ranked tenth in the 145 weight class and j

As a team, West Liberty enters ranked seventh.

Junior Cam Rice of Columbus Junction opens at No. 8 in the 152 weight division.

Muscatine junior Tim Nimely starts the season in Class 3A ranked seventh at 170.

