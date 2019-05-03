The appeal of playing college athletics may blur some high school athletes' vision when it comes to choosing the best-suited college for their specific life path.
West Liberty's Coy Ruess wasn't about to let that happen to him. Ruess put his anticipated college major ahead of everything else.
That set of expectations led Ruess to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he'll wrestle for the Pioneers. Ruess took a visit there in January and knew they could offer him what he was looking for.
“Their engineering program stuck out at me," Ruess said. "That was something I was looking for more than wrestling. I put that ahead of (other factors).”
For Ruess, the chance to wrestle at the college level is an ancillary, but meaningful, part of what's he's looking to get out of his college choice.
Ruess, who finished seventh at state for West Liberty in Class 2A this past season as a 152-pounder, had plenty of college options as far as wrestling. But the right school had to come to him, as opposed to vice versa.
"The other places I was looking at to wrestle didn’t really have the engineering program I was looking for,” said the Comet senior.
UW-Platteville, on the other hand, offers a nationally-recognized engineering program.
Ruess' wrestling record for his last season in high school stands as a tidy 43-12, including a first-place finish at the River Valley Conference Tournament.
“I’m proud of getting on the podium this year (at state and) avenging a loss from last year to a guy that beat me to place," Ruess said.
But it didn't come easy for Ruess. Aside from his finish at the state meet, he's just appreciative of the things wrestling has brought him and that he had the perseverance to last all these years.
“(I'm proud of) just sticking it out the last four years," he said, "giving it all I had. I have no regrets.”
And the academic side is something Ruess has proved he's serious about taking advantage of.
At the end of last football season, Ruess took home the Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship.
The award - a $1,000 scholarship - only went to six student-athletes, two at each level, which Ruess took home for Class 2A after a year in which he had 59 tackles for the Comets. He received the award at the UNI-Dome after playing a role in their first appearance in the state semifinals since 1987.
The prospective Pioneer has work to do to keep up not only with the team on the mat, but also in the classroom.
At the end of the past wrestling season, the UW-Platteville wrestling team as a whole was recognized as an All-American Scholar Wrestling Team by having a combined team-wide GPA of 3.359.
Now that the decision-making is done, the West Liberty senior is looking forward to getting back to enjoying his time on the wrestling mat as soon as possible.
“I really like (Platteville's head coach Mike) DeRoehn," Ruess said. "I think he’s going to be fun to wrestle under, I think he’s a good guy.
"I’m excited.”
