West Liberty's Gabriel Seele jumps up to kick the ball away from Regina's Jonah Warren during their June 1 Class 1A state soccer game. Seele, a junior, was the only underclassman among the Quad-City Times All-Area first team midfielders.

West Liberty junior Gabe Seele was selected to the first team all-state team for Class 1A as voted on by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Seele and the Comets finished in fourth place in the Class 1A state tournament.

For the season, Seele led the Comets in scoring with 14 goals and adding nine assists and was an essential part of West Liberty's attack as a mid-fielder. The Comets upset top-ranked North Polk in their first game at state this season but ended up in the consolation game after a 3-1 loss to Regina Catholic. They settled for fourth after a 2-1 defeat to Sioux Center.

In the North Polk game, Seele registered an assist and a goal within the first eight minutes of the game.

Against Columbus on May 13th, Seele scored a hat trick while adding an assist in West Liberty's 8-0 shutout win over Columbus.

Among Seele's other honors include being named to the Quad-City Times' All-Area first team.

