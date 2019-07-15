WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Even before the Class 3A regional final started, it felt like something special was about to happen.
Or at least — judging by the size of the crowd — the community was ready for something special to possibly happen as it felt like the entire town was on hand to witness the game.
They did not leave disappointed.
The Comet softball team defeated Anamosa 7-2 to secure the school's first state tournament appearance in softball.
“The girls figured out — as we went through the season — how good they were,” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said, “and it showed through this playoff run.”
West Liberty (28-5) will be the three seed at next week's state tournament in Fort Dodge. It plays seventh-ranked Treynor at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Comets wasted little time to give the crowd something to cheer about. Pitcher Isabelle True faced five Raider hitters in the top of the first, but second base was all the further either runner would make it.
In the bottom half, leadoff hitter Haylee Lehman reached first on an infield single.
After Anamosa recorded the first out, Austyn Crees drove a ball deep into the left-center gap for a triple that not only scored Lehman, but a throwing error to third allowed Crees to reach home as well.
Macy Akers and Janey Gingerich followed with hits before Isabel Morrison knocked Akers in to extend the Comets’ lead to 3-0.
“It was a huge stress reliever (to get the early lead)," Lehman said. "I think it helped with our emotions.”
The early lead set the tone for West Liberty.
True mowed down the Raider hitters. The second and third innings saw Anamosa (31-5) retired in order while the West Liberty offense kept chugging along.
True and Lehman would both reach to start the Comet second.
Both would end up scoring. Lehman also went on to drive in Ellen Carow as West Liberty extended the cushion to 7-1.
If the West Liberty players felt any pressure coming into the game, they certainly didn’t show it. They appeared as loose as any team could attempting to be the first team to go to state wearing their school’s uniform.
True continued to keep the Anamosa lineup in check. Anamosa drew three walks and scattered five hits, leading to two runs, but at no point did the Comet lead feel like it was in jeopardy.
When True needed a little defensive help, her teammates were there.
With a Raider runner on in the fourth and one away, West Liberty left fielder Janey Gingerich made a diving catch for the second out. Although Anamosa would score a run in that inning, that catch kept the damage at a minimum.
“It was great, I’m glad to have contributed to their first state appearance,” True said. “It was very nerve-racking, but I’m glad we pulled through.”
The Comets made the most of their eight hits. Half of their total went for extra-bases. All three batters at the top of the West Liberty lineup — Lehman, Finey Hall and Austyn Crees — produced run-scoring at-bats.
Ultimately, the game went as well as anyone could have scripted it for the Comets.
“This is just really a surreal feeling,” Akers said. "We’ve worked really hard all summer for it, a lot of us have been playing together since we were in eighth grade. It’s just awesome that it’s all paid off."
“It’s all kind of crazy right now,” Libby said after the game. "We played great tonight, we put the pressure on from the first inning on and I couldn’t have asked more from any of the girls.”
