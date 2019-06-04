When West Liberty was 3-5 this season, a trip to state may not have looked like it was in the cards for the Comets. But not to them.
Regardless of performance or record, the Comets maintained all season their goal was to make it to state. But that's exactly what they did.
West Liberty finished the season with a 12-9 record. The team went into their appearance at state by going 9-2 in between their sub-par start and the state games. Ultimately, West Liberty ended up with a fourth-place finish in Class 1A, falling 2-1 to Sioux Center in double overtime.
In their first game in Des Moines, the eighth-seeded Comets knocked off the top-seed North Polk, handing them just their fourth loss of the season.
West Liberty stunned the top seed by scoring three goals in the first 11 minutes of game action.
After their upset of North Polk, the Comets' luck ran out when they were handed a 3-1 defeat to Regina Catholic.
In the consolation game, West Liberty proved again to be a tough out, although they lost to Sioux Center by a 2-1 margin, it took two overtimes to reach that final.
The Comets started the consolation game in a similar fashion to the North Polk game by scoring in the opening minutes on a goal by Jahsiah Galvan. However, unlike their surprising first-round win, they were unable to add to that early score.
In the second overtime, the game was just minutes away from going to penalty kicks when Jesus Granillo scored the game-winner.
