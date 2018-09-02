West Liberty has played a lot of good volleyball on its way to a 10-1 start, but senior Macy Akers felt the Comets’ best volleyball came Saturday in Muscatine, where they went 5-0 and won the Muscatine Invitational title while only dropping one set.
“Amazing,” Akers said to describe the Comets’ day. “I think this was the best we’ve played all year, it was a good feeling.”
West Liberty swept Muscatine, Burlington, Central DeWitt and Mediapolis. The only set it dropped came is a 21-19 setback to Williamsburg. The Comets dug themselves a 6-1 hole out of the gate and never recovered.
“I think we were just going through the motions,” West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. “You have to give credit to Williamsburg, they took it to us. It wasn’t so much what we were doing; it was what they were doing that we couldn’t stop.”
West Liberty found its footing late in the set – or as Akers put it, “we finally got our crap together,” —and trimmed an 18-12 deficit to 20-19.
“Toward the middle of that set we picked each other up and got going,” Akers said. “Then we stuck it to them which was awesome.”
The Comets were in control for the remainder of the match. They jumped out to a 5-1 lead and cruised to a 21-15 win in set two before dominating the deciding third set, 15-5.
West Liberty (10-1) received a scare against Burlington early in the day, as it trailed 20-11 in the second set but rattled off 11 consecutive points to close out the match.
“There were some times where we lost our focus,” Galvan said. “I think we tend to sometimes play to the level of our competition.”
“I think we need to realize that even if we are better than a team we need to play at our pace and not their level,” Akers added.
West Liberty ended its day by clinching first place with a straight-set over Muscatine.
Junior Morgan Peterson led the Comets with 96 assists on the day, while Akers added 63 digs. West Liberty had a balanced offensive attack led by freshman Macy Daufeldt’s 39 kills.
“We’re very fortunate to have her,” Galvan said of Daufeldt. “We don’t necessarily think she should carry the team but she’s a huge part of it.”
Muskies go 2-3: The Muscatine volleyball team won two out of five matches at its home invitational on Saturday.
Muscatine beat Burlington and Mediapolis in straight sets but fell to West Liberty and Williamsburg in straight sets, as well as Central DeWitt in three sets.
Muscatine (4-3) played its varsity against West Liberty, Burlington and Mediapolis, but mixed in players on their sophomore team against both DeWitt and Williamsburg.
Moving forward, Martin said the Muskies need to enter every match with the same confidence and compete every night and on every point.
“It has to be the same from the start of the game to the end,” he said.
The tendency to be inconsistent within a match played out against Class 3A No. 10 West Liberty, as Muscatine looked outmatched in a 21-12 setback in the opening set. But, the Muskies found a rhythm in set two and made the Comets sweat before ultimately falling 21-15.
“We’re doing real well with the out of system ball,” Martin said. “We had sharp passing and we’re getting the ball to the setter. Defensively we had some good blocks and digs, but again some of those things that were good in some matches left us in others.”
