TIPTON, Iowa -- Both teams found ways to manufacture runs during Saturday’s Class 2A baseball district qualifier between the West Liberty Comets and Durant Wildcats in Tipton.
West Liberty just happened to find a way to do it one more time in a 4-3 win thanks to a walkoff hit by Caleb Wulf.
Base runners were at a premium but when runners did get on, things got pretty exciting - and perhaps a bit sloppy defensively.
Durant's Jake Wilkomm started the scoring early but West Liberty's Will Esmoil ultimately finished it as the Comets (11-14) won 4-3 in walk-off fashion in eight innings.
“We’re pretty athletic, we want to run the bases aggressively. West Liberty head coach Troy Wulf said. “Especially with Will, he’s a state track guy (and) got on and forced a bad throw.”
Willkomm led the Wildcats (12-12) off by reaching on an error in the game’s first at-bat. Drew DeLong bounced into a fielder's choice that moved Willkomm, followed by the Durant leadoff hitter taking third on a wild pitch. A Ben Orr sacrifice fly then produced the game’s first run in the top of the first.
West Liberty struck back in the bottom of the second inning. A.J. Lenz and Drake Collins both got aboard for the Comets via walk. Then, both West Liberty players stole second and scored on Durant miscues while they were attempting to steal third which allowed them to keep running and reach home.
Orr led off Durant’s half of the fourth with a base hit and was eventually driven in by Nate Dierickx to tie it 2-2 through four. Orr, a freshman, singled his next time up as well which drove in Willkomm to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
In the sixth West Liberty freshman Caleb Wulf reached after getting hit by a pitch. He then stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Talen Dengler. The freshman later scored on a wild pitch, knotting things up at three.
The seventh saw both sides see their six-seven-eight hitters go down in order, taking it into extras.
Durant managed to load the bases in the eighth after Orr and Lucas Callison were hit by pitches and Logan Callison found his way on taking advantage of a West Liberty error but couldn’t push any runs across.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Esmoil got his first base hit of the game, thus getting his opportunity to show off his speed. Esmoil moved from first to third by stealing second and getting third on a Wildcat throwing error.
“My coach was like ‘get ready to run,'” Esmoil said, “he said that from the beginning … steal bases and (get) around.
That’s when Caleb Wulf ended it an RBI single to right field on what was perhaps the game’s hardest-hit ball to easily bring in the runner on third. West Liberty advances to play to play Mid-Prairie at the Golden Hawks’ home field on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“That last (at-bat) we were just talking during the (Durant mound visit) about moving the runner to second and then me hit him in,” Caleb Wulf said, “but when (Esmoil) got to third that was huge … I saw a pitch I could hit and I went for it.
“(Caleb) goes a great job of putting balls in play,” coach Troy Wulf said, “he’s one of our better hitters so we just let it ride.”
