100919-qct-spt-iowa-hoops-media-010a.JPG

Iowa’s guard Joe Wieskamp (10) poses for a photo during Iowa basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Iowa City.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Former Muscatine High School star Joe Wieskamp was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list Tuesday for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in the country.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore was second in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.424) last season and was Iowa’s third-leading scorer (11.1) and second-leading rebounder (4.9). He was named to the 10-player preseason All-Big Ten team earlier this month.

Wieskamp is the second Hawkeye player to make the Jerry West list, following Peter Jok in 2017.

Other Big Ten players on the watch list are Illinois’ Trent Frazier and Michigan State’s Joshua Langford.

The list will be narrowed to 10 in February and then to five finalists in March. The winner will be named at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on April 10.

