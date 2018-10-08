IOWA CITY — Joe Wieskamp’s name became synonymous with scoring during his days as a Muscatine high school basketball player. However, the Iowa freshman who scored 2,376 points in high school is making a name for himself on defense in the months leading up to the season.
“I think he’s most known for his ability to score and put up incredible numbers, but he’s a really good defender,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at Monday’s Iowa media day.
“He can guard a number of different positions, so it gives us some flexibility there. I think he kind of views himself as somebody who can really help our team, even if his shot is not falling on any particular day. And that's because he's got such a complete game.”
Wieskamp admitted that he “didn’t play much defense in high school,” in order to save himself for the offensive end. But the Hawkeyes’ freshman vowed that wouldn’t be the case in college.
McCaffery is fully aware of Wieskamp’s scoring ability and expects him to make plenty of shots for Iowa. But the Hawkeyes are one of only four teams in the country to have all five starters return with all five being their top five scorers last season.
Scoring isn't a question for Iowa. Defense, however, is a major one, as the Hawkeyes ranked 317th out of 351 teams in the country in scoring defense while allowing 78.7 points per game last season.
“Obviously we have a lot of scoring threats,” Wieskamp said. “I view myself as another scoring threat but I have to be strong defensively. Hopefully, I’ll guard one of the other team’s best players and get stops that lead to the offensive end.”
Certainly, Wieskamp has all of the tools to be a good defender. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 but boasts a 6-11 wingspan. On top of that, the lanky freshman is also a good athlete, something he feels is underappreciated.
“I don’t think people realize how athletic and long I am,” Wieskamp said. “I’ve gotten a lot quicker and gained a lot of strength this summer. That’s been one of my main focuses.”
The strength Wieskamp mentioned is an especially important part of the equation. He played at somewhere between 195 and 200 pounds as a senior in high school, but is up to 205 pounds a month before Iowa’s regular season tips off.
That will help him in all aspects of the game.
“I feel a lot stronger finishing in the lane and coming off screens,” Wieskamp said. “Fighting through those screens is sometimes hard so the added strength will help.”
But he understands none of that will matter without having a great grasp of the mental side of the game, which Wieskamp admitted has been one of the biggest adjustments of college basketball. He rarely watched film in high school but said daily film sessions with the team have led to quick improvement, especially on defense.
“The game is sped up a lot,” Wieskamp said. “In high school, it’s a little bit slower. You have to read screens, constantly be thinking and defensively be in your gap.
“When you sit down, you look at all of the schemes, all of the positions that you’re supposed to be in, when you watch it on film and you’re in the right spot it feels good to know your hard work paying off.”
Still, nothing has been promised to the freshman, as Wieskamp said McCaffery has yet to unveil the starting lineup. Whether he starts or not makes no difference to Wieskamp, he’s only focused on doing “anything I can to help the team win.”
Wieskamp committed to the Hawkeyes almost three years before he arrived on campus last June and said he’s kept a close eye on their games ever since to see how he could fit in with the team. Now, the Muscatine native is excited to finally be wearing an Iowa uniform.
His teammates feel the same way.
“He can bring everything,” redshirt freshman guard Connor McCaffery said. “He can bring scoring, athletic ability and another good defender. He’s adapting quick to the offense, the style and the plays. … I think he’s physically ready for this, that’s why I think he’s really going to be maybe even better than people expect from the start.”
