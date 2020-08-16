Wildcats' success powered by Dierickx's performance

The Durant baseball team went into the 2020 season with a talented roster, but one that still needed sorting out. But once Nate Dierickx established himself as the team’s ace, it took the Wildcats to a whole different level.
Dierickx played in all 17 of Durant’s games this season, but didn’t get to toe the rubber until the team’s third game.
He finished his junior campaign with a 6-1 record, going 41 2/3 innings and striking out 49 to the tune of a remarkable 0.50 ERA. Dierickx’s efforts on the mound make him the Muscatine Journal’s Player of the Year.
“I was very impressed with (our season),” he said. “It took a lot of work in the offseason, really. It just shows what work in the offseason will do.”
The Wildcat southpaw is quick to spread the praise around, however.
“It wasn’t just me, though, it was the incredible defense that was behind me and the hitting boosted my confidence going into all the innings,” he said.
Dierickx allowed just three earned runs all season, and sported a WHIP of 0.72 and meager batting average against of .143.
In games Dierickx pitched, Durant outscored its opponent by a 52-4 margin, with one run coming on a Wildcat error and not counting against the lefty’s ERA.
The Wildcats could win in a multitude of ways, and more often than not, they were the first team on the scoreboard. That only upped the team’s focus.
“When we got a lead, it just felt different,” Nate Dierickx said. “We were more confident when you’re out there pitching. And my team always helped out hitting.”
Durant head coach and Nate’s father, Shawn, knew it was a good problem to have so many quality arms available.
“As far as the season, they did what I asked of them,” Shawn Dierickx said. "(Going into the season) I said, 'As long as we go out and play clean and we do the right things hitting,' I figured as long as our pitching would come together -- and I knew we had a pretty good core there -- we could go a long way.”
Which made Durant’s 2-3 start a little easier to digest. Both coach and player felt the team would come together organically, and that’s what happened as Dierickx was dominant all season, leading the Wildcats to the Class 2A state tournament.
“It was very exciting for the boys,” the Durant head coach said. “It was something that they’ll never forget, but the ones that did not graduate, I think they saw what getting to the state tournament takes and they want to get there again.”
Nate Dierickx’s first start came on June, 19. The first earned run he suffered came against Bellevue in a 9-2 Durant win. To illustrate how incredible Dierickx’s season was, the game against the Comets was without question his shakiest performance of the regular season.
But it was a start that he pitched four innings, gave up two hits, threw 59 pitches and walked one while also getting the win.
Senior Drew DeLong finished that one out on the mound for the Wildcats. DeLong, along with fellow senior Brendan Paper as well as sophomores Ben Orr and Ethan Gast, gave the Wildcats plenty of options to throw at opposing hitters behind Dierickx.
Junior Keagan Head also made an appearance.
In total, the Wildcat pitching staff thew 111 ⅔ innings and foes hit just .206 against them.
And the offense did plenty throughout the season, scoring 105 runs in 17 games.
Dierickx will admit he still has work to do with the bat, but even though he only came up with six hits on the year, he managed to drive in four. He drove in more runs in 35 at-bats than he allowed in throwing 587 pitches on the season.
All in all, the Wildcats wish their fortunes would have ended up a bit better after losing on a heart-breaking walk-off to No. 2 North Linn 2-1 in the 2A state quarterfinal.
And Durant knows it has work to replace the graduating seniors on their 2020 squad.
“It’s not that we’re going to have to replace ball players with this team, we had some pretty amazing kids there,” coach Dierickx said. “But I think we’ll be able to reload.”
But the program feels as if this was a season they arrived on the Iowa prep baseball map, and with Dierickx set to come back for another season, the team may be on the verge of staying there for a while to come.
“I’m just glad I got to play (with the seniors),” Nate Dierickx said. “It got more fun as we went along, and as long as I was playing with them, I was having fun.”
