Wildcats' success powered by Dierickx's performance

The Wildcats could win in a multitude of ways, and more often than not, they were the first team on the scoreboard. That only upped the team’s focus.

“When we got a lead, it just felt different,” Nate Dierickx said. “We were more confident when you’re out there pitching. And my team always helped out hitting.”

Durant head coach and Nate’s father, Shawn, knew it was a good problem to have so many quality arms available.

“As far as the season, they did what I asked of them,” Shawn Dierickx said. "(Going into the season) I said, 'As long as we go out and play clean and we do the right things hitting,' I figured as long as our pitching would come together -- and I knew we had a pretty good core there -- we could go a long way.”

Which made Durant’s 2-3 start a little easier to digest. Both coach and player felt the team would come together organically, and that’s what happened as Dierickx was dominant all season, leading the Wildcats to the Class 2A state tournament.

“It was very exciting for the boys,” the Durant head coach said. “It was something that they’ll never forget, but the ones that did not graduate, I think they saw what getting to the state tournament takes and they want to get there again.”