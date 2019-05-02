Camanche, Iowa – Two years ago, Jake Willkomm wasn’t even on the Durant boys track team. His sophomore year, however, he decided to give the sport a chance, hoping it would help him improve as a football player.
Now, Willkomm is a River Valley Conference Champion in two events.
The Durant junior started Thursday’s conference meet in Camanche by winning the long jump with a leap of 20-04 ½. A few hours later, he set a personal record in the open 200 with a 23.26 to win the event.
“It just feels good to go home with two medals,” Willkomm said. “We have districts next week so I’m looking forward to that.”
In the long jump, Willkomm entered the day hoping to break 20 feet, knowing that would give him a good chance to win the event. His 20-04 ½ topped Northeast’s Dawson Stoll by 2.5 inches.
In the 200 dash, Willkomm knew there was a chance to win with the graduation of former West Liberty standout Tanner Iske, who currently runs at Iowa and dominated the event last season.
“I worked on blocks and coming out of them quickly in practice,” Willkomm said. “(Tanner) is gone and I guess I just filled his spot.”
Bellevue won the boys RVC title going away with 138.5 points. West Liberty placed eighth, Durant ninth and Wilton 14th. Cascade won the girls RVC title with 113 points while West Liberty placed ninth with 43. Wilton placed 11th and Durant 13th Thursday.
For the West Liberty boys, it was the relays the carried the day. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Will Esmoil, Sam Gingerich, Seth Feldman and Austin McMichael won the event in 1:01.20, just 0.4 seconds faster than Tipton.
“Tipton has done a great job, they’ve been right behind us all the time,” West Liberty coach Gus Garcia said. “You have to give them credit. Still, we managed to finish it out.”
Esmoil, McMichael, Feldman and Coy Ruess teamed up to win the 1,600 distance medley relay in 3:43.01 for the Comets.
“I was really proud of them,” Garcia said. “They had some really good times. We didn’t have anybody to run with (Coy Ruess) on anchor and it’s tough to run in front like that.”
The Comets didn’t run in the 1,600 relay as planned, however, due to an injury to AJ Lenz in the 100 dash.
On the girls side, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt and Averi Goodale tied for first in the long jump with a 16-00. Goodale reached that distance on her first jump in the final round, setting a new personal record. Moments later, Daufeldt tied her teammate by jumping the same distance.
Wilton’s Kelsey Drake placed third in the same event with a 15-10. Kortney Drake, meanwhile, placed third in the open 400 in 1:02.00. The top performance of the day for the Wilton girls track team came from Linsey Ford, who placed second in the 100 hurdles in 16.34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.