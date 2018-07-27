DES MOINES – Qualifying for the state tournament has been the goal for players on the Wilton baseball team since forming a travel team as eight-year-olds.
After a 13-year hiatus, Wilton finally broke through and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament just over a week ago with a 4-0 win over defending state champion Dyersville Beckman.
Of course, it was far from a perfect ending for Wilton, as it was trounced 13-0 by unranked Centerville Thursday in the Class 2A semifinals. Despite the way the season ended, the Beavers are still pleased with what they were able to accomplish this season.
“You look back at it and a lot of good things happened,” junior Jared Townsend said. “Yeah, it’s tough, but in the big picture we had a really good year.”
Fortunately for the Beavers (26-6), there’s a pretty good chance they’ll have a shot to finish the job next season.
Wilton loses just two starters in seniors Tyler Hartman and Nolan Leaton, so there’s plenty of reason for optimism. The Beavers return eight junior starters off this year’s state qualifying team, which includes some of their best weapons.
Townsend, an Iowa commit, entered the state tournament with a Class 2A best 124 strikeouts on the mound and a 0.88 earned run average. His counterpart, junior Collin McCrabb, had 71 strikeouts and finished the season with a 7-1 record.
Cory Anderson, who started seven games and had four saves as a junior will also return for the Beavers.
Those three also combined for six home runs and 80 RBIs from the plate this season. Juniors Chantz Stevens, Brock Hartley, Garrett Bohnsack and Brayton Wade all contributed as starters and will all be back for their senior seasons.
“We’re going to be even better next year, I think,” McCrabb said.
Of course, if the Beavers are going to be better next year they know some improvements have to be made. Mainly, Wilton needs to be better from the batter’s box next season.
The Beavers entered the state tournament with a .301 batting average, which ranked seventh out of the eight Class 2A qualifiers. Wilton was also seventh in slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
“We’ll continue to work on hitting,” coach Jake Souhrada said. “Being underclassmen this year the majority of the guys if they continue to develop as players, they’ll be a pretty tough group.”
Wilton already has the pitching and defense necessary to be a state champion, as the Beavers’ .970 fielding percentage and 1.19 earned run average entering the state tournament ranked first among Class 2A state tournament participants.
It also a taste of what the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines is like, so the Beavers will no longer be newbies should they make it back next year. Souhrada hopes that along with Thursday’s 13-0 loss will provide plenty of motivation for his core of talented returning players to finish the job next year.
“We don’t want this feeling next year,” Townsend said. “We want to get to the championship next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.