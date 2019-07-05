WILTON, Iowa — It hasn’t been a common problem for the Wilton softball team over the past few seasons.
The Class 2A No. 7 Beavers ranked second in the River Valley Conference North Division in runs scored entering Friday night. However, the Wilton bats were silenced in a 1-0 home loss to Clear Creek Amana on Senior Night.
The Beavers (18-19) had only four hits, and just one of those came after the third inning. Eight of their final 10 outs were ground outs.
“We’re preaching to the girls in order to win games we have to have a lot more hits than that,” Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said.
CCA pitcher Raina Henze didn’t have much velocity to speak of, but the junior consistently found the strike zone and kept Wilton off balance.
“I feel like the girls were stopping at contact instead of swinging through and providing that power,” Denkman said. “On pitchers that don’t throw the heat like a lot in our conference, you have to provide that power.”
CCA (12-19) didn’t fare much better. Wilton pitcher Charlotte Brown held the Clippers to just five hits and “did a great job,” according to Denkman.
However, the Clippers were able to produce a run when it mattered most.
Sophomore Gabrielle Bedford led off the seventh inning with a double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Then, with the game still scoreless, Bedford scored on a ground ball by Gracie Downes, who reached base on a throwing error.
The Beavers had opportunities to plate a run in both the first and third innings. With two on and one out in the first, Ella Caffery drilled a line drive to third base that turned into an inning-ending double play. After singles from freshman Mallory Lange and senior Kortney Drake, freshman Payton Ganzer grounded out to end the inning.
With Wilton’s regular season now complete and the postseason just days away, Denkman hopes her team can get back to swinging with a purpose. If they do that, she believes the Beavers will be just fine.
“If we get that eagerness back at the plate, knowing we have to make contact if we have runners in scoring position,” Denkman said, “I think that’s going to do great things for us.”
Friday was the final regular-season home game for Kortney Drake, a five-year starter who has been a leader by example for a group consisting of 16 players that are sophomores or younger.
“I don’t even know if words can describe how much Kortney has meant to this program,” Denkman said. “She’s a left-handed player who has a great bat and we thought we’d try her at second base because she has too good of a glove to be put in the outfield.
“She’s really grown into that position.”
It was on display in the seventh inning when Drake made a leaping catch to keep the game scoreless. It was one of a handful of difficult plays made by Wilton defenders behind Brown, the eighth-grader filling in for Mila Johnson in the circle.
Perhaps the most impressive one came in the fifth inning on a diving catch by Ganzer, a freshman center fielder.
“In April she was diagnosed with meningitis,” Denkman said of Ganzer. “She was in the hospital and we didn’t even know if she would be able to play softball again with how bad it was. She fought back and took over the center field spot. She’s a great player and I’m excited to have her on my team for the next three years.”
Now, Wilton will play the waiting game.
It will play host to the winner of Pekin and Danville Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region 8 draw. Johnson, the Beavers’ normal starting pitcher, has a doctor’s appointment Tuesday for her broken knuckle to determine if she will be able to play in the game.
