DAVENPORT -- Pitching and defense have been the backbone of the Wilton baseball team.
Its team earned run average is under 0.50 and has allowed four earned runs. It has committed a total of nine errors through 11 games.
All of that greatness unraveled in one inning Friday night.
Davenport North scored 13 unanswered runs - 10 in the fifth inning - and the Class 2A top-ranked Beavers made five errors over the final two innings in a jaw-dropping 15-12 collapse at Ken Kaul Field.
“Today, it didn't go our way,” Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We'll just have to regroup and bounce back. Baseball is a funny game."
AJ Bosten started the frame by loading the bases via an infield error, a single and a walk to bring up cleanup hitter Bryan Verdon with the Beavers up 9-2.
Souhrada took Bosten out and brought in Cory Anderson. The senior right-hander had been 3-0 with an ERA under one.
None of those numbers mattered to the Wildcats.
Verdon laced a two-run double and had a sacrifice fly. Four runs scored on walks. Two scored on an error and a wild pitch. One scored on a fielders choice.
Thirty-five pitches and seven walks later, North struck for double digit runs as it brought 14 batters to the plate. A seven-run cushion turned into a three-run deficit.
"Those missed pitches led to walks and runs," Souhrada said. "He's what we had. He was our closer and unfortunately didn't go our way."
Wilton (11-1) got one back in the sixth, but gave up three more runs in the bottom half.
With runners on second and third and two outs, Brayton Wade single to right field that he tried to turn into a double.
One throw by Wildcats right fielder Trevor Collins to second got Wade out to end the game.
The mood afterwards was somber.
"It's pretty tough," Wade said. "Our pitching kind of went downhill and few errors here and there. That was very surprising."
The offense was the only element that didn't fail the Beavers
They scored four runs twice and jumped out to a big lead on the strength of their three-through-seven hitters.
That part of the lineup combined for 11 of their 13 hits and drove in eight runs.
Wade and Collin McCrabb each had three hits while Jared Townsend drove in a pair.
"We talked a lot about better approaches at the plate and tonight we did that much better. I was very happy," Souhrada said. "Our pitching and defense was not up to standards."
Wade believes this defeat will be a blessing in disguise for a team that had been rolling through every opponent they faced.
"Can't win them all," he said. "You don't want to be perfect, you want to learn from your mistakes."
