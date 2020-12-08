Wilton boys, girls sweep Durant

WILTON — Though the Durant boys basketball team made a remarkable, frenzied comeback in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, Wilton's Colby Sawvell made sure the Wildcats didn't finish it off with a win.

Sawvell, a senior, scored the first five points of overtime to put the Beavers back out in front, which ended up being for good.

Wilton escaped the Durant bid at a dramatic comeback victory with a 69-59 win that required the extra frame.

"We came out great after halftime," Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. "We maintained a lead in the fourth, but it felt really tight. I wasn't sure what to expect heading into overtime, but getting those first points of overtime really just eased everything and put us in the driver's seat."

Both teams scored in bunches from the free throw line.

Wilton scored 23 points from the charity stripe while Durant had 27.

Furthermore, five players fouled out by the end of overtime.

Wilton big man Caden Kirkman ended as the Beavers' leading scorer with 23. The sophomore did a nice job for Wilton controlling the paint on offense and defense while staying out of foul trouble of his own.