Wilton boys, girls sweep Durant

WILTON — Though the Durant boys basketball team made a remarkable, frenzied comeback in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, Wilton's Colby Sawvell made sure the Wildcats didn't finish it off with a win.
Sawvell, a senior, scored the first five points of overtime to put the Beavers back out in front, which ended up being for good.
Wilton escaped the Durant bid at a dramatic comeback victory with a 69-59 win that required the extra frame.
"We came out great after halftime," Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. "We maintained a lead in the fourth, but it felt really tight. I wasn't sure what to expect heading into overtime, but getting those first points of overtime really just eased everything and put us in the driver's seat."
Both teams scored in bunches from the free throw line.
Wilton scored 23 points from the charity stripe while Durant had 27.
Furthermore, five players fouled out by the end of overtime.
Wilton big man Caden Kirkman ended as the Beavers' leading scorer with 23. The sophomore did a nice job for Wilton controlling the paint on offense and defense while staying out of foul trouble of his own.
Kirkman didn't pick up his second foul until there was less than a minute left in overtime.
Though he didn't score in the first quarter, Kirkman's presence grew as the game wore on.
Not so coincidentally, Durant ended the first not only holding the Beaver big scoreless but up 13-10.
Once Kirkman got going, Wilton built a lead it would maintain until late in the fourth. The lead grew to double digits with a minute left in the third, but then Durant started chipping away.
Durant senior Koby Paulson led the Wildcats with 18.
"(Forcing overtime) says a lot about us," Durant head coach Matt Straube said. "We showed a lot of heart. ... We had to battle, the kids kept fighting.
"In overtime, we'd do three or four good things in a row and then miss a layup or something."
He only had five at the half, but hitting 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime spearheaded the Wildcat comeback.
Sophomore Nolan DeLong also made some big baskets for the Wildcats down the stretch. DeLong ended with 17 points.
Junior Drake Shelangoski's free throw knotted it at 53 with 24 seconds left in the fourth. Wilton's Roderick Davis had a decent look at a deep 3 to win it at the buzzer, but the shot rimmed out.
Drake's 35 leads Wilton girls to win
Kelsey Drake made 17 of 25 free throws to lead the Beavers to a 67-46 win over the Durant Wildcats.
Drake's 35 led all scorers.
"If I can drive the lane, I know I can (be successful) inside," Drake said. "We got more into a rhythm and ran our plays in the second half and slowed it down a little."
The junior went for 14 in the first half, but Durant was able to erase much of the Wilton lead going into halftime.
Junior Ally Happ had 10 in the second quarter as the Wildcats manged to pull within two at 30-28 at halftime.
Happ ended with 24.
The Wildcats outscored the Beavers 16-11 in the second frame, but Wilton came out aggressive in the third.
With the additional defensive attention, Drake found open shooters who knocked down shots to extend the Wilton lead consistently through the fourth quarter.
"The second quarter we played well until late and let the lead go a little," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We hit some shots late. Payton Ganzer and Ella Caffery gave us some big rebounds and Charlotte Brown gave us some good minutes off the bench."
