Wilton dominates L-M to start postseason

Louisa-Muscatine's moments of opportunity were few, but junior setter McKenna Hohenadel was able to record a dozen assists, six of which went to senior Kylee Sanders.

A Sanders kill put the first point on the board of the evening by either team, but that 1-0 Falcon lead to start the match would prove to be the only Louisa-Muscatine lead of the night.

Hohenadel was the only Falcon to notch an ace on the night.

Louisa-Muscatine would briefly tie the score at two in what proved to be the final set, but Wilton outscored the Falcons 23-6 from that point on to secure the win.

Junior Kelsey Drake had a very efficient night for the Beavers, converting 12 of 17 kill attempts while also chipping in a half-dozen digs and going 4-for-4 serving.

Six different Beavers ended with multiple kills as junior setter Ella Caffery distributed 24 assists. Caffery also went for six digs and two aces while going 11-for-11 serving.

"This was important for us, it's been our goal all year long," Puffer said. "We came out on fire, our serving was aggressive and our offense was able to run ... It gives us a lot of confidence knowing we can rely on everybody to do their job."