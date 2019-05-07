RIVERSIDE, Iowa – Wilton coach Nick Dohrmann knows his team didn’t have its ‘A’ game at Tuesday’s River Valley Conference Tournament. In fact, very few did at a tournament being played in wet and windy conditions at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.
“If you look at every team I think there are only a few guys leaving here who think they played great today,” Dohrmann said. “It’s a little tougher course and tougher conditions. That’s how golf goes, it’s up and down.”
Still, there were a few bright spots for both the Wilton and Durant boys golf teams, as both shot a 360, respectively, to tie for seventh place.
On the strength of eight pars, Wilton senior Brock Hartley shot an 83, good enough to place seventh and land the top spot on the RVC first team. Durant’s Lucas Callison and Logan Callison both shot an 85, respectively, to tie for 11th place and earn honorable mention.
West Branch won both the team and individual titles, as the Bears shot a 324, 18 strokes lower than second-place Mid-Prairie. West Branch freshman Dylan Countryman won the meet with a 75.
Through nine holes, Hartley shot a 39, which put him one stroke ahead of Countryman and one behind the lead. He couldn’t keep that pace, though, and shot a 45 on the back nine, still good enough to secure a top-ten finish.
“He made some pars when he needed to but got into some trouble on the back nine,” Dohrmann said. “He played smart enough to not make it an even worse score. He took his medicine and made the most of what he could when he got in bad position.”
Jared Townsend, meanwhile, had an up-and-down day, as he shot a bogey on 11 of 18 holes Tuesday. Still, he rallied to shoot a 90 and earn a spot on the RVC honorable mention and a tie for 20th place. Teammate Brayton Wade finished one stroke behind him with a 91.
“I know they’ve put lower numbers up,” Dohrmann said. “They should be proud of the way they hit the ball and take it as a lesson.”
For Durant, Lucas Callison did something he’s never done in a competitive round of golf: He shot an eagle on hole 17.
“I was hitting a lot of good drives and made a lot of good putts,” Lucas said. “It (eagle) felt pretty good and really helped my score in the end.”
Lucas said he was pleased with the way the entire team shot, especially given how difficult it became to control the ball as the wind picked up. Logan, meanwhile, used two birdies and seven pars to card an 85 and finish tied with Lucas in the standings. Drew DeLong’s 94 and Ethan Gast’s 96 rounded out the Wildcat’s scorecard.
Austin Beaver shot a 106 for and Ely Gingerich a 113 for West Liberty, which was the only team that didn’t boast a complete lineup.
All three teams will be in action later this week at sectional meets. In Class 3A, West Liberty travels to Flint Hills in Burlington Thursday at 10 a.m. In Class 2A, the Wildcats and Beavers both play Friday at 10 a.m. Durant travels to Tipton, which Lucas said “is a pretty easy course,” compared to Blue Top Ridge Golf Course. Wilton has the advantage of playing at Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club, its home course, as it looks to advance the district meet.
“I feel real confident there,” Dohrmann said. “But now we have to go out and play.”
