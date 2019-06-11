WILTON, Iowa -- The Wilton Beavers find themselves in a tough position with all talent that’s in the River Valley Conference. But they’re doing everything they can to remain in contention.
On Tuesday night, Wilton bolstered its case a little bit with a 5-2 home win over Monticello in a make-up game that was originally scheduled to be played at the end of last month.
It wasn’t an easy win by any means, no matter what the final score may suggest. Which is sort of symbolic of the Beavers’ (9-8) season so far.
"We had a really intense couple games yesterday with Durant and we just wanted to carry that momentum now for the rest of the season," Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman. "I think that was a good turning point for us, to know that we can compete with anyone."
To start the game, each side had a runner reach base, Monticello (6-8) via a Wilton error; the Beavers runner came when senior Kortney Drake drew a walk. However, neither runner advance beyond first base.
The second inning saw both sides bring a runner around to score. Wilton’s run was manufactured when freshman Peyton Souhrada led off with a base hit and was moved around until she scored on a fielder’s choice.
In the third, the Beavers, ranked eighth in Class 2A, opened up their lead to 4-1 when Drake and sophomore Chloe Wells hit consecutive base hits, followed by Souhrada watching four balls thrown. Freshman Madelyn Wade drove in two with a base hit of her own and was followed by a Mila Johnson hit. Johnson, a sophomore, also pitched and picked up the win.
The Panthers mounted serious threats in both the fourth and fifth innings, loading the bases in both. However, Wilton didn’t allow any runs on either occasion.
Johnson picked up a crucial strikeout in the fourth when Monticello had runners on all bases with only one out. She then induced an infield popout to end the inning.
"We really have each other's back," Denkman said. "There's a couple girls that are playing new positions this year and they're finally getting in a groove - softball is all about finding a groove."
With bases loaded again, Monticello looked to finally be able to break through, but a runner’s interference call took away what looked like a run-scoring infield base hit.
Wilton’s Wells knocked in an additional insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Needing four runs to stay alive in the seventh, Monticello’s Sydney Hanson reached on an error, moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, and came around to score. But that was all the damage they could muster, giving the Beavers the win.
"We play in a conference where every (game) is a tough game," said Denkman. "No matter who we play, what day it is, we have to come ready to play each day and we really stepped up the past couple days and hopefully we can keep that going."
