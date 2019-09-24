WILTON, Iowa — The Wilton volleyball team could have folded after losing the first two sets Tuesday night. It could have wilted after trailing late in the third set. It could have caved after getting down 23-18 in the fourth set. It could have quit after digging an 8-1 hole in the fifth set.
Coach Brenda Grunder's squad refused.
Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton took 3A top-ranked Tipton to the brink in a River Valley Conference showdown Tuesday night before falling in five sets at Wilton High School, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 11-15.
“We did not quit,” Grunder said. “They did not quit. We talked about being resilient last (week) and our group did that.”
Kelsey Drake had 20 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs for the Beavers (21-2). Ella Caffery finished with 16 kills, 23 assists and 22 digs.
Tipton (18-3) controlled the opening set, scoring 16 of the match’s first 25 points.
“I was just disappointed we didn’t do a better job touching the ball on the block at the net in that first set,” Grunder said.
The Beavers' defense improved as the match went on. Libero Mallory Lange and sophomore Alexa Garvin led the back row with 23 digs apiece.
Tipton led 23-22 in the third but Wilton scored the final three points, including a block from Drake to extend the match.
In the fourth, the Tigers built a 23-18 cushion, but the Beavers stormed back with the last seven points. Drake had three kills in that span to send it to a fifth set.
“We told ourselves in the huddle we want this, and everybody had their heads up,” Drake said. “I’m really proud of how we battled back.”
Tipton had the final response.
The Tigers scored nine of the first 11 points in the fifth set, including a six-point service run from Utah recruit Sommer Daniel.
Daniel finished with a school-record 31 kills, 25 assists and 33 digs while going 28 of 29 from the service line with three aces. She becomes the first player in school history to accumulate 1,000 career kills, assists and digs.
Wilton, like it did all match, fought back. It pulled within one at 11-10 after a Drake kill and a Tipton hitting error.
The Tigers pushed through and finished the match on a Kamryn Chapman block.
“It just came down to the little things in that fifth set,” Drake said. “We weren’t great on serve receive, but we did a lot of good things tonight.”
The Beavers have had a grueling stretch with matches against three of the top-five ranked teams in 3A in the past eight days.
For a team that lost a lot of firepower from last year's state tournament squad, Wilton is proving it can hang with the best in the RVC and the state.
“Every year, this time of the year is a hard part of your season,” Grunder said. “You’re a little tired, a little sore and school is on your mind. This has been the grind part of that with all the good teams we’ve played.
“If we want to do well post regular season, there are no plays off. The intensity and the discipline, we have to do those things.”
