The Wilton baseball team has been on the receiving end of plenty of postseason accolades. That continued Tuesday, as four Wilton players were named to the Class 2A Southeast All-District team by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Wilton seniors Jared Townsend, Chantz Stevens, Collin McCrabb and Cory Anderson all made the first-team. Also on the team are area standouts Jake Willkomm and Ben Orr, both of Durant, and Louisa-Muscatine’s Karson Cantrell.
Muscatine’s Drew Logel lands on the first-team in the Class 4A Southeast District. The Muskie senior first baseman hit .402 with a .753 slugging percentage, 11 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 28 RBIs.
For Wilton, Townsend led the way on the mound this season with a 9-1 record to go along with 90 strikeouts, and a 0.83 earned run average. McCrabb, voted on as a third baseman, led the Beavers in hits (40), doubles (15) home runs (9) batting average (.476) and slugging percentage (.976). He also had 31 RBIs and didn't surrender an earned run in 28 1/3 innings.
Anderson had two saves and led the Beaves (24-5) with 22 stolen bases, while Stevens hit .380 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. Also on the first-team, Durant’s Orr led the team with a .473 batting average, 13 doubles and 19 RBIs. Willkomm stole a team-high 27 bases in his junior season for the Wildcats (12-12).
Brendan Paper (Durant), Drew DeLong (Durant), Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) join Wilton’s Ashton Stoelk, Brock Hartley, Garrett Bohnsack and AJ Bosten on the second-team.
Cantrell named first-team SEISC: Cantrell was named first-team all-conference in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference for a second straight year Monday night.
The senior’s primary position in his career has been catcher, but he played multiple positions this season and was voted on as an outfielder.
Cantrell had a .362 batting average, second on the team. He had 17 hits, two doubles, five RBIs and stole 19 bases in a first-team all-conference and all-district season.
Louisa-Muscatine (5-16) had two honorable mention selections in juniors Chase Kruse and Kaden Schneider. Schneider led the team in batting average (.396), slugging percentage (.500) and stolen bases (20).
For Wapello (9-18), the Indians had six players honored on the all-conference teams. Tate Kronfeldt, Joseph Stewart, Keaton Mitchell and Chase Witte were second-team selections. Brenton Ross and Aiden Housman were both honorable mentions.
Kronfeldt, a freshman catcher, led Wapello with a .333 batting average. He also had a team-high 26 hits and 17 RBIs. He caught 20 runners stealing from his catcher position. Witte recorded a 3-3 record on the mound with 31 strikeouts, and a 5.12 earned run average to lead the Indians’ pitching staff.
