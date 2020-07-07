Wilton native Reifert signs with Milwaukee Brewers

Evan Reifert has achieved his goal of becoming a pro baseball player. Now he’s searching for a new peak to climb.

Reifert, a 2017 Wilton graduate, recently agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent.

“(Milwaukee’s) development system is really good,” said Reifert. “Just going from there, I think that was a big factor, going to a team that knows how to develop their players.”

After spending some time in his hometown, the former Beaver star is set to travel to Milwaukee later this week where he will take a physical and officially put ink to paper on his contract. He’ll also find out more regarding what the organization plans for him including where he’ll be placed in the Brewers’ minor league system.

Regardless of where he starts next season, his college journey has left Reifert well equipped to handle bouncing around the minor leagues as he tries to prove himself.