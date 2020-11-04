Wilton ousted by Dike-New Hartford in 2A semifinals

For a time, it may have seemed encouraging for the Beavers to have so much to clean up while keeping the score as close as it was, especially throughout the first set. But Dike-New Hartford kept too much pressure on the Beavers for Wilton to mount a serious comeback bid.

“Knowing we were one match away from going to the championship is only going to push us more,” said Drake. “We all want to come back and go further.”

Sophomore Madelyn Norton dished out 38 assists for Dike-New Hartford while Wilton junior Ella Caffery had 29. Caffery was one of three Beavers to reach a double-digit dig total, as she and junior Carly Puffer each had 10 and Drake tied for the match-high with a dozen.

“We just didn’t come out as clean as we needed to be,” said Caffery. “We’re still hungry for more, we’ll be back next year.”

DNH freshman Jadyn Petersen, along with junior Lexie Fager recorded 12 digs as well.

“When you get to the state tournament, that’s a huge accomplishment,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “You get to the semifinals, you play these kinds of matches where there’s long rallies, we anticipated that.

“I can only imagine the excitement we’re going to bring to our open gyms and practices going into next season with what we’ve done and what we have to offer.”

