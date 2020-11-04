Wilton ousted by Dike-New Hartford in 2A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Wilton High School volleyball team climbed a mountain this season, it just couldn’t make it to the peak.
It was a season in which the Beavers rattled off 60 consecutive set wins to start the season and finished with an impressive 33-4 record after a tough Wednesday loss at the Class 2A state tournament at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The second-seeded Beavers won a state tournament match for just the second time in school history on Tuesday, but Wilton’s season was ended by Class 2A powerhouse Dike-New Hartford, the three-seed, in straight sets in the semifinal round. The Wolverines took it by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
This was the third straight year the Beavers made it to the state tournament, yet going forward, Wilton figures to bring back the vast majority of the team that carried it this far this season.
Dike-New Hartford (31-4) will play Denver on Thursday evening for the 2A championship, after the fifth-seeded Cyclones (35-5) upset top-seed Western Christian in the other half of the bracket.
The Beavers and Wolverines each relied heavily on their top hitters in the semifinal round. Especially in the second set.
For DNH, that was freshman Payton Petersen, who has had a sensational season, leading the team in kills with 403 on the year after the Wolverines' semifinal win. Petersen finished with a match-high 19 kills.
“Coming to this tournament and fighting with these great teams will really impact us in the future,” Wilton junior libero Mallory Lange said. “We just couldn’t put it all together today.”
Of Petersen’s kills, eight came in the middle set as the freshman went for half of the Wolverines’ kills in the set.
For Wilton, junior middle hitter Kelsey Drake went toe-to-toe with Petersen, but Dike-New Hartford was able to do too much damage elsewhere for the Beavers to keep pace.
“We knew (Dike-New Hartford) had strong outside (hitters),” Drake said. “We tried to keep them out of their system as much as possible (but) they did a good job of finding our open spots.”
Drake ended with 18 kills. She went for 10 of Wilton’s 12 kills in the second set.
The Beavers finished with a team total of 30 kills versus the Wolverines’ 46.
Not only did DNH get the kill advantage, the Wolverines were far more efficient as well, converting their 119 kills attempts at a .319 success rate while Wilton was just .124 on 105 attempts. The Beavers committed errors on 17 attempts to just eight errors for the Wolverines.
Though Dike-New Hartford’s hitters certainly had something to do with it, Wilton had trouble establishing a rhythm early.
For a time, it may have seemed encouraging for the Beavers to have so much to clean up while keeping the score as close as it was, especially throughout the first set. But Dike-New Hartford kept too much pressure on the Beavers for Wilton to mount a serious comeback bid.
“Knowing we were one match away from going to the championship is only going to push us more,” said Drake. “We all want to come back and go further.”
Sophomore Madelyn Norton dished out 38 assists for Dike-New Hartford while Wilton junior Ella Caffery had 29. Caffery was one of three Beavers to reach a double-digit dig total, as she and junior Carly Puffer each had 10 and Drake tied for the match-high with a dozen.
“We just didn’t come out as clean as we needed to be,” said Caffery. “We’re still hungry for more, we’ll be back next year.”
DNH freshman Jadyn Petersen, along with junior Lexie Fager recorded 12 digs as well.
“When you get to the state tournament, that’s a huge accomplishment,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “You get to the semifinals, you play these kinds of matches where there’s long rallies, we anticipated that.
“I can only imagine the excitement we’re going to bring to our open gyms and practices going into next season with what we’ve done and what we have to offer.”
