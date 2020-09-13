Wilton overwhelms competition at home tournament

Wilton had just two players from last season's team graduate, and has only one senior on this year's team. Plus, Grunder's squad has added another dynamic piece in junior hitter Carly Puffer to go with established game-changers Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery, both of whom are juniors as well.

Puffer, who transferred to Wilton from Tipton, led the Beavers in kills over the five games played with 40. She also added three aces, three assists and three digs.

"(Carly) has been an exciting addition to our team," Grunder said. "Her and Kelsey do a nice job of dominating the middle and our outside pin-hitters are able to execute shots while not being as tall (because) the block is being held by our middles and we're allowed to swing to our outside."

So far this season, Puffer is second on the team with 92 kills. Drake has 109.

Drake displayed an all-around game from her middle hitter position, recording 28 kills, 28 digs and nine aces.

With those two weapons, Caffery has settled back into the distributor role she played as a freshman, as opposed to last season when she also was counted on to provide a number of kills in the Beavers' 6-2 scheme.