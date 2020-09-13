Wilton overwhelms competition at home tournament

WILTON, Iowa — As part of the Wilton Beavers' effort to make it to the Class 2A state tournament for the third consecutive season, the team hosted a six-team round robin tournament on Saturday.
The Beavers finished with 5-0 recover over the weekend and improved to 14-0 for the season. Furthermore, Wilton hasn't allowed an opponent to win a set yet in 2020.
Wilton proved to be in a class of its own among Saturday's competition. Only one team — Winfield-Mount Union — managed to score double-digit points in both sets against the Beavers. But it was still a lopsided affair, as Wilton won 21-11, 21-12.
"Our goal, as it is with every team, is to grow in some area," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "What we felt we were able to do in this tournament is work on certain swings that we needed our middles to be able to execute as well as the height of our sets to our different hitters. I feel that we accomplished that.
"We were able to do some things with our blocking that allowed us to grow, and we mixed up our serves. In different situations, we tried some more difficult serves to hit some zones."
As for the other teams involved in the tournament, Winfield-Mount Union, Mount Pleasant and Lisbon all went 3-2. Hillcrest Academy finished 1-4 and Midland was winless in five matches.
Wilton had just two players from last season's team graduate, and has only one senior on this year's team. Plus, Grunder's squad has added another dynamic piece in junior hitter Carly Puffer to go with established game-changers Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery, both of whom are juniors as well.
Puffer, who transferred to Wilton from Tipton, led the Beavers in kills over the five games played with 40. She also added three aces, three assists and three digs.
"(Carly) has been an exciting addition to our team," Grunder said. "Her and Kelsey do a nice job of dominating the middle and our outside pin-hitters are able to execute shots while not being as tall (because) the block is being held by our middles and we're allowed to swing to our outside."
So far this season, Puffer is second on the team with 92 kills. Drake has 109.
Drake displayed an all-around game from her middle hitter position, recording 28 kills, 28 digs and nine aces.
With those two weapons, Caffery has settled back into the distributor role she played as a freshman, as opposed to last season when she also was counted on to provide a number of kills in the Beavers' 6-2 scheme.
This year, playing in a 2-5-1, the Wilton setter already looks to have established as much on-court chemistry with the newcomer Puffer as she does with her more familiar teammate, Drake.
Caffery recorded 89 assists Saturday and also chipped in 15 kills, nine digs and two aces.
Sophomore Lauren Thompson added 13 kills as Wilton showed impressive depth on its attack. During the Beavers' dominating 21-7, 21-7 shellacking of Hillcrest Academy, eight different players recorded kills for Wilton.
"Defensively we need to grow yet as a team, and while we're still kind of early in the season, it goes really quickly, so we need to continue to grow," Grunder said.
