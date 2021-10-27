Wilton overwhelms Mediapolis to punch fourth straight state ticket

“It sucks getting swept at state,” Caffery said. “That’s something we definitely don’t want to have happen this year. We want to take it all the way.”

For Wilton to make it to its first state championship match, it will need to beat last year’s 3A champion in Osage and possibly get past traditional power Western Christian in the semifinals.

“We’re ready to take on teams like that,” Caffery said. “We’ve all played at high levels in the offseason and during the regular season. We’re ready to play against the top dogs because we are a big dog.”

Mediapolis (14-24) did not provide much of a challenge for Wilton, which didn’t drop a set in its three regional matches.

Wilton scored 20 of the first 23 points of the match. Drake had an 11-point service run at one stretch.

“I thought we were really good,” Wilton senior Carly Puffer said after putting down a dozen kills. “It all starts with the serve. I felt like our serving was really aggressive.”

The Beavers had 6-1 and 7-0 flurries in the second set. They registered a 17-1 spurt in the final set.