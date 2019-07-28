With the baseball season soon to officially wrap up, the River Valley Conference has announced the selections for the all-conference teams this season.
To no surprise, Wilton leads the way with eight players selected (four to the Elite team, three to the South Division team and one honorable mention).
But there is plenty of local representation elsewhere, as well. Though neither Durant nor West Liberty had players make the Elite team, the Wildcats had four selected to the South Division team and the Comets had three. Plus, each school received an honorable mention as well.
From the Beavers squad, pitchers Cory Anderson and Jared Townsend, along with infielder Collin McCrabb and Chantz Stevens, selected as a utility player, were named to the Elite team. All four are seniors.
Anderson had a 4-2 record on the mound with a 2.10 ERA and a .149 opponent batting average. Townsend was 9-0 with a .109 opponent batting average and a microscopic 0.29 ERA. From the plate, Anderson hit .260 and scored 25 runs, third-most on the team; Townsend, an Iowa commit, hit .365 and knocked in a team-leading 36 RBI.
McCrabb finished with the highest batting average on the team with a .482 mark. He also led the team in hits (40), doubles (15), home runs (9) and tied for most runs scored (31). Stevens hit .382 and equaled McCrabb with 31 runs scored to lead the team.
Three other Beavers were named to the South Division team. Those were: senior Ashton Stoelk as a pitcher, senior Brock Hartley as a catcher and senior Garrett Bohnsack in the outfield. Senior Brayton Wade was the Beavers' honorable mention nominee and Wilton's head coach Jake Souhrada was named South Division Coach of the Year.
From Durant, freshman Ben Orr was selected to the South Division team as an infielder, as was juniors Jake Willkomm (outfield) and Brendan Paper (pitcher). Junior Drew DeLong was the Wildacats' honorable mention.
For the Comets, senior pitcher A.J. Lenz, freshman Caleb Wulf and junior Will Esmoil were part of the South Division team while junior Talen Dengler made the all-conference list as an honorable mention.
