Wilton's Collin McCrabb made his verbal commitment official by signing his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Iowa Area Community College Thursday afternoon at Wilton High School.
The signing came three months after the Wilton senior announced his verbal commitment to the program in August.
McCrabb has played third base, outfield, shortstop and pitcher during his two seasons as a starter for the Wilton baseball team, which has a 52-13 record and one appearance in the 2018 state semifinals during that time.
It was the first time the program qualified for the state tournament since 2005.
McCrabb, who cited NIACC coach Travis Hergert as a reason for committing in August, has a career record of 20-4 on the mound with a 1.63 earned run average and 183 strikeouts compared to just 48 walks. He's also a career .348 hitter with nine home runs and 67 RBIs.
As a junior, McCrabb went 7-1 with a 0.84 earned run average and 71 strikeouts. He also hit .382 with 34 RBIs a season ago for the Beavers.
Arguably his best performance came on the biggest stage when he pitched 6 2/3 innings and picked up a win in the Class 2A state tournament by striking out 10 batters and allowing two runs.
