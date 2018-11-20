The 2018 volleyball season provided a few firsts for the Wilton volleyball program.
The Beavers set a school record with 36 wins and made their first trip to the state tournament since 2004. However, Monday’s selection to first-team all-state for Aubrey Putman by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association wasn’t a first for the senior.
Putman, who is making her second appearance on the first-team in Class 2A in as many years, compiled the second most kills in Class 2A with 457. Her 1,598 career kills are a Wilton school record. She also finished her career with 1,297 digs.
The Wilton senior also added a team-high 277 digs, 43 blocks as well as 54 aces on the season.
Durant senior Kamryn Meyer was also recognized as a third-team selection. Meyer led the Wildcats with 259 kills this season. She also added 177 digs, 60 blocks and 33 aces while leading Durant to an appearance in the regional championship.
In Class 3A, West Liberty’s Macy Akers was a second-team selection. Akers led 3A in digs with 599 in her senior season and her 6.18 digs per set were 0.58 more than anybody who played more than one set. She closed out her career with 2,053 career digs.
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Maddy Baxter, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Akacia Brown, jr., Cedar Falls; Kaylee Donner, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Emerson Green, jr., Cedar Falls; Madi Kubik, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Megan Renner, sr., Linn-Mar; Devyn Robinson, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Kenna Sauer, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Second team
Kaylissa Arndorfer, sr., Waterloo West; Elaina Bohnet, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Haley Bush, sr., Waukee; Sydney Kloubec, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Phyona Schrader, so., Ankeny; Jada Wills, jr., Dubuque Hempstead; Ari Winters, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Alyana Yates, jr., Cedar Falls
Honorable mention (locals only)
Erica Brohm, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ally Grothusen, sr., Bettendorf
Player of year: Kubik (WDM Valley)
Coach of year: Matt Johnson (Cedar Falls)
Class 4A
First team
Aliyah Carter, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Emily Holterhaus, sr., Pella; Kenzie Foley, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madison Larson, sr., Independence; Akeela Jefferson, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Carolyn Conolon, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Keltisch, jr., West Delaware; Madison Harms, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Second team
Eve Magill, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Kate Tidman, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Holly Cooksley, sr., Independence; Claire Demmer, sr., West Delaware; Megan Witte, jr., Lewis Central; Katelyn Knudsen, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Grace Tubbs, sr., Clinton; Nicole Jacobson, sr., Sioux City Heelan
Player of year: Carter (Wahlert)
Coach of year: Lindsey Beaves (Wahlert)
Class 3A
First team
Aimee Adams, sr., Carroll Kuemper; Sommer Daniel, jr., Tipton; Rory Light, sr., Mount Vernon; Sydney Midlang, sr., Osage; Rylie Olson, sr., Osage; Kara Peter, jr., Carroll Kuemper; Kate Shannon, sr., Waterloo Columbus
Second team
Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty; Jazlyn DeHaan, so., MOC-Floyd Valley; MaKayla Geise, sr., Roland-Story; Danielle Johnson, so., Osage; Madilynn Parson, sr., Camanche; Amanda Smith, sr., Tipton; Sophia Walker, jr., Red Oak
Third team (locals only)
Kylie Welch, jr., Davenport Assumption
Honorable mention (locals only)
Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption
Player of year: Daniel (Tipton)
Coach of year: Keith Stickrod (Carroll Kuemper)
Class 2A
First team
Corrina Timmermans, sr., Unity Christian; Sydney Steffen, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Aubrey Putman, sr., Wilton; Madison Hofman, sr., Western Christian; Amber Rickert, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Morgan Weber, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Jori Bronner, sr., Unity Christian; Camryn McClintock, sr., Sidney
Second team
Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Hailey Wallis, sr., Grundy Center; Kenzie Mantz, sr., Belle Plaine; Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian; Jaden Daffer, sr., Sidney; Kylie Willis, sr., Grundy Center; Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor; Ellie Bildstein, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Third team (locals only)
Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant
Player of year: Timmermans (Unity Christian)
Coach of year: Tammi Veerbeek (Western Christian)
Class 1A
First team
Bree Thompson, sr., Janesville; Emily Box, sr., Holy Trinity; Zoe Semelroth, jr., Tripoli; Alisa Bengen, sr., Janesville; Saari Kuehl, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Katie Peters, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Lily Liekweg, sr., Janesville; Hayley Goedken, sr., Starmont
Second team
Riley Gatton, sr., Montezuma; Alex Knop, jr., East Mills; Regan Janssen, sr., Starmont; Eryn Anderson, sr., Holy Trinity; Emilee Danner, sr., Ar-We-Va; Gabby Gergen, so., Janesville; Shateah Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Katie Kopriva, jr., North Tama
Player of year: Thompson (Janesville)
Coach of year: Shelly Sorensen (Janesville)
