Wilton's Aubrey Putman spikes the ball against Beckman Catholic's Heather Boeckenstedt (5) and Ellie Bildstein Wednesday during their Iowa State Class 2A Volleyball Tournament matchup at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The 2018 volleyball season provided a few firsts for the Wilton volleyball program.

The Beavers set a school record with 36 wins and made their first trip to the state tournament since 2004. However, Monday’s selection to first-team all-state for Aubrey Putman by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association wasn’t a first for the senior.

Putman, who is making her second appearance on the first-team in Class 2A in as many years, compiled the second most kills in Class 2A with 457. Her 1,598 career kills are a Wilton school record. She also finished her career with 1,297 digs.

The Wilton senior also added a team-high 277 digs, 43 blocks as well as 54 aces on the season.

Durant senior Kamryn Meyer was also recognized as a third-team selection. Meyer led the Wildcats with 259 kills this season. She also added 177 digs, 60 blocks and 33 aces while leading Durant to an appearance in the regional championship.

In Class 3A, West Liberty’s Macy Akers was a second-team selection. Akers led 3A in digs with 599 in her senior season and her 6.18 digs per set were 0.58 more than anybody who played more than one set. She closed out her career with 2,053 career digs.

IGCA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team

Maddy Baxter, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Akacia Brown, jr., Cedar Falls; Kaylee Donner, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Emerson Green, jr., Cedar Falls; Madi Kubik, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Megan Renner, sr., Linn-Mar; Devyn Robinson, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Kenna Sauer, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Second team

Kaylissa Arndorfer, sr., Waterloo West; Elaina Bohnet, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Haley Bush, sr., Waukee; Sydney Kloubec, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Phyona Schrader, so., Ankeny; Jada Wills, jr., Dubuque Hempstead; Ari Winters, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Alyana Yates, jr., Cedar Falls

Honorable mention (locals only)

Erica Brohm, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ally Grothusen, sr., Bettendorf

Player of year: Kubik (WDM Valley)

Coach of year: Matt Johnson (Cedar Falls)

Class 4A

First team

Aliyah Carter, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Emily Holterhaus, sr., Pella; Kenzie Foley, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madison Larson, sr., Independence; Akeela Jefferson, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Carolyn Conolon, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Keltisch, jr., West Delaware; Madison Harms, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Second team

Eve Magill, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Kate Tidman, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Holly Cooksley, sr., Independence; Claire Demmer, sr., West Delaware; Megan Witte, jr., Lewis Central; Katelyn Knudsen, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Grace Tubbs, sr., Clinton; Nicole Jacobson, sr., Sioux City Heelan

Player of year: Carter (Wahlert)

Coach of year: Lindsey Beaves (Wahlert)

Class 3A

First team

Aimee Adams, sr., Carroll Kuemper; Sommer Daniel, jr., Tipton; Rory Light, sr., Mount Vernon; Sydney Midlang, sr., Osage; Rylie Olson, sr., Osage; Kara Peter, jr., Carroll Kuemper; Kate Shannon, sr., Waterloo Columbus

Second team

Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty; Jazlyn DeHaan, so., MOC-Floyd Valley; MaKayla Geise, sr., Roland-Story; Danielle Johnson, so., Osage; Madilynn Parson, sr., Camanche; Amanda Smith, sr., Tipton; Sophia Walker, jr., Red Oak

Third team (locals only)

Kylie Welch, jr., Davenport Assumption

Honorable mention (locals only)

Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption

Player of year: Daniel (Tipton)

Coach of year: Keith Stickrod (Carroll Kuemper)

Class 2A

First team

Corrina Timmermans, sr., Unity Christian; Sydney Steffen, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Aubrey Putman, sr., Wilton; Madison Hofman, sr., Western Christian; Amber Rickert, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Morgan Weber, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Jori Bronner, sr., Unity Christian; Camryn McClintock, sr., Sidney

Second team

Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Hailey Wallis, sr., Grundy Center; Kenzie Mantz, sr., Belle Plaine; Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian; Jaden Daffer, sr., Sidney; Kylie Willis, sr., Grundy Center; Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor; Ellie Bildstein, sr., Dyersville Beckman

Third team (locals only)

Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant

Player of year: Timmermans (Unity Christian)

Coach of year: Tammi Veerbeek (Western Christian)

Class 1A

First team

Bree Thompson, sr., Janesville; Emily Box, sr., Holy Trinity; Zoe Semelroth, jr., Tripoli; Alisa Bengen, sr., Janesville; Saari Kuehl, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Katie Peters, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Lily Liekweg, sr., Janesville; Hayley Goedken, sr., Starmont

Second team

Riley Gatton, sr., Montezuma; Alex Knop, jr., East Mills; Regan Janssen, sr., Starmont; Eryn Anderson, sr., Holy Trinity; Emilee Danner, sr., Ar-We-Va; Gabby Gergen, so., Janesville; Shateah Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Katie Kopriva, jr., North Tama

Player of year: Thompson (Janesville)

Coach of year: Shelly Sorensen (Janesville)

