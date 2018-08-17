Last season was a very successful one for the Wilton volleyball team.
The Beavers won a school-record 34 games on their way to an appearance in the Class 2A regional championship match.
They won 25 of those matches in straight sets, and they had winning streaks of 13, 10 and nine matches. But the ending was far from a storybook one for Wilton, as it lost a straight-set match to Iowa City Regina in the regional championship.
With five seniors returning, the Beavers have zeroed in on one goal this season -- making the state tournament.
"That's something they've talked about amongst themselves and something they've shared with me," coach Brenda Grunder said. "That's a huge goal for them, and they've been working toward that. They've worked hard to put themselves in a positive position."
The five seniors returning are Kortney Drake, Emily Lange, Aubrey Putman, Becca Ball and Eleney Owens along with junior Taylor Garvin. Mix them in with four talented freshmen who figure to see playing time, and Grunder likes the makeup of her team.
The Beavers will likely have one of the more potent attacks in the state led by Putman, who totaled 491 kills last season, the second most in 2A. Drake's 267 kills placed her inside the top 15 in the River Valley Conference last season.
Wilton will combine that with what Grunder expects to be an active and disruptive defense.
"When I look at the front line in camp these couple of days, I'm excited about the block we put up," Grunder said. "We have a lot of size coming in. That'll be a huge part of it and that'll help us a lot defensively as we become more confident in our ability to read the ball in the back row."
Wildcats boast talented group: Mark Lau hasn't been around the Durant volleyball team long, but he's certain of one thing: The Wildcats are a very talented group.
"The level of talent we have is really high," the first-year coach said. "We're expecting to do a lot of really good things in (Class) 2A this year."
The Wildcats return senior Kamryn Meyer, who ranked 10th in the conference in kills last year with 312, as well as senior setter Ruby Kappeler.
However, Lau says that senior Aubrin Dittmer, who finished last season with 263 kills, has been "one of our best attackers, if not the best attacker in the gym."
Since Lau is in his first year of coaching at Durant and the Wildcats are mixing in a few new pieces, he expects early bumps in the road.
"It'll be 'How quickly do we commit to a new team and make sure we're playing team ball?'" Lau said. "I'm expecting some early-season struggles with consistency, but we want to find that consistency as early as possible.
"Our highs are extraordinarily high."
Comets not satisfied with 2017: West Liberty volleyball coach Ruben Galvan loves the work ethic his team has shown.
That's why he's optimistic his young Comets can continue to improve in 2018. They posted a 22-14 record last year, an improvement from the previous year's losing record, but far from where they want to be.
"They definitely want to improve on that record from last year," Galvan said. "It wasn't bad, but the group of girls we have right now are extremely competitive. I don't think they're satisfied with their record last year."
The Comets return five starters in Macy Akers, Hallie Mueller, Martha Pace, Maya Morales and Morgan Peterson. Freshmen Macy Daufeldt and Sailor Hall should see playing time for West Liberty in what promises to be a grueling season in the River Valley Conference.
"My concern now is there are a lot of good teams in our conference," Galvan said. "Will we be able to play at that level?
"We'll find out."
Certainly, it will be a tough test for a West Liberty team that is talented but only has two seniors on the roster.
"We have a mixture of a few veterans and a very young team," Galvan said. "Hopefully they can buy into the system and contribute right off the bat."
