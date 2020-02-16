Wilton, Wapello advance three to state; Durant, L-M one

WILTON, Iowa — The Wilton wrestling team watched three members advance to the Class 1A state tournament in front of its home crowd on Saturday.

However, it may have been a little bittersweet.

That’s just the nature of the district meet. It is the biggest thinning of the herd in high school wrestling.

Wilton took second in the team race with 64 points behind Lisbon's 195.5. Wapello was third with 53. Louisa-Muscatine finished with 28 points, tied for ninth. Durant’s 13 points came in 11th at the District 8 meet.

Although team scores at the meet are almost entirely symbolic, the Beavers’ second-place team finish may lead the team to think they were in a position to get a couple more through to state, which will start on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It was hard for any team to accumulate many numbers on Saturday with Lisbon hoarding most of the available spots (eight of the 28).