Wilton, Wapello advance three to state; Durant, L-M one

WILTON, Iowa — The Wilton wrestling team watched three members advance to the Class 1A state tournament in front of its home crowd on Saturday.
However, it may have been a little bittersweet.
That’s just the nature of the district meet. It is the biggest thinning of the herd in high school wrestling.
Wilton took second in the team race with 64 points behind Lisbon's 195.5. Wapello was third with 53. Louisa-Muscatine finished with 28 points, tied for ninth. Durant’s 13 points came in 11th at the District 8 meet.
Although team scores at the meet are almost entirely symbolic, the Beavers’ second-place team finish may lead the team to think they were in a position to get a couple more through to state, which will start on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
It was hard for any team to accumulate many numbers on Saturday with Lisbon hoarding most of the available spots (eight of the 28).
“Winning districts doesn’t mean a whole lot other than the fact that you get a few more kids through to state,” Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. “We knew we had a lot tough first-round matchups that we really needed to give a couple of our wrestlers that extra opportunity. It’s really hard to come back from a couple of those losses.”
Durant was able to claim one of those spots when 113-pound freshman Noah Grage won his wrestleback against Kole Murray of North Cedar.
The two were locked in a 3-3 tie a minute into the second period when Grage (23-8) scored a takedown. Grage would tack on four more points in the third to win a 9-3 decision to go to state.
Like Wilton, Wapello also watched three members of its team make it to state. Mitchell Moore took second at 132, Christopher Ewart was runner-up at 138 and senior Daniel Meeker finished first at 145.
Meeker (38-1) was on the winning side of a 7-4 decision against Gage McCoy of Lisbon in his first match. He pinned Brody Hawtrey of North Cedar in the championship match in 4:46.
As for Wilton, junior Kael Brisker (runner-up at 126), senior Coy Baker (champion at 182) and Briggs Hartley (runner-up at 285) advanced.
“We have three guys qualified, I’m very happy with them,” Boorn said, “and really, up and down the lineup, the whole season, having 10 guys create their own opportunities … they wrestled well.”
Baker (37-1) pinned his way through to state, getting the best of Lisbon’s Truman Krob in 1:33 and then Bellevue’s Luke Giesemann in 56 seconds. After being ill for most of the past couple weeks, Baker finally feels like he’s back where he wants to be from a conditioning standpoint.
“I have to do a little more conditioning to (get back to where I was),” said Baker, “but I’m feeling really good.”
Hartley (21-6) could be considered a bit of a surprise, especially since his 20 wins going into the district meet were the fewest of any qualifying heavyweight.
The sophomore pinned Lisbon’s Brant Baltes, who was 38-7 up to that point, in a little under two minutes.
“I guess some other people might be surprised at Briggs getting through,” Boorn said. “We’re not, we knew he had that kind of ability … He’s wrestled real well all season."
Louisa-Muscatine senior Gabe Hayes (30-3) made short work of Hartley in the title match. The Falcon heavyweight scored a pin in 28 seconds.
Hayes was the only L-M wrestler to finish in the top two in his weight class.
“It was a rough day,” L-M head coach Tom Mashek said. “We thought we could qualify a few more. That’s the way it goes with sectionals and districts. They don’t always go the way you want, but life’s not fair.
“But I’m very proud of Gabe.”