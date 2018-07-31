Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wilton and Wapello each had two first-team selections in the inaugural Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state baseball teams.

The IPSWA was formed in late February after the Iowa Newspaper Association voted to discontinue selecting all-state teams.

Wilton's Jared Townsend (8-3, 1.50 ERA, .421 avg., 28 RBI) and Wapello's Trace Howard (.467 avg, 27 stolen bases) made the first team in Class 2A.

Townsend collected two wins in the postseason for state semifinalist Wilton. The Iowa commit threw a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts in the district semifinals against Durant and pitched 6 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Dyersville Beckman to the program's first state berth since 2005.

The junior's 128 strikeouts were the most of any pitcher in Class 2A.

Howard, a senior for Wapello, is making his third consecutive appearance on an all-state team.

Wapello coach Brandon Brown has called Howard the best center fielder to come through Wapello during his time as coach, but Howard had shoulder surgery last fall for a torn labrum and was mostly limited to designated hitting duties this season.

In addition to his .467 batting average and 27 stolen bases, both of which led the team, Howard had 14 RBIs and drew 15 walks from his leadoff spot.

He played second base a bit towards the end of Wapello's (15-12) season and excelled according to Brown.

Colin McCrabb was the second player honored for Wilton (26-6), and the junior made the second team for Class 2A. McCrabb was the Beavers' biggest bat and excelled on the mound.

He led the team with four home runs and 34 RBIs. He also compiled a 7-1 record on the mound with a 0.84 earned run average and 71 strikeouts. The junior pitched in two of Wilton's postseason wins, including his outing in the state quarterfinals against Denver where he pitched 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts in a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, Wapello's Trenton Massner was named to the third team in Class 2A. He filled the void left by Howard in center field for the Indians, and in addition to being named all-state, he was also the Southeast Iowa Super Conference MVP.

Massner had a .433 batting average and led the Indians with a .680 slugging percentage. The senior also had 17 extra base hits and 14 stolen bases on the season.

Class 4A

First team

Pitchers – Sam Goodman, jr., Western Dubuque; Luke Llewellyn, sr., Urbandale; Clayton Nettleton, sr., Davenport West

Catcher – Tony Barreca, sr., North Scott

First base – Peyton Williams, jr., Johnston

Infield – Chris Miller, sr., Urbandale; Brooks Sunny, sr., North Scott; Drew Beazley, sr., Johnston

Outfield – Levi Usher, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Lincoln Riley, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington; Evan Martin, so., Southeast Polk

Utility – Calvin Harris, so., Western Dubuque; Jacob Bockenstedt, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington

Second team

Pitchers – Duncan Davitt, sr., Indianola; Sean Nussbaum, sr., Johnston; Drew Irvine, sr., Waukee

Catcher – Noah Cook, sr., Urbandale

First base – Evan Crawford, sr., Pleasant Valley

Infield – Griff Clark, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; TJ Mahoney, sr., Des Moines Lincoln, sr.; Brayden Frazier, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Outfield – Andrew Nord, jr., Johnston; Ben De Taeye, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Brook Heinen, jr., Urbandale

Utility – Braden Houston, sr., Iowa City West; Cade Moss, jr., Johnston

Third team

Pitchers – Luke Pastner, sr., Urbandale; Nate Vance, sr., Marshalltown; Will Moritz, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Catcher – Lucas Karwal, sr., Iowa City West

First base – Jesse Elgert, jr., Sioux City West

Infield – Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West; Brendan Sher, sr., Indianola; Tynan Shahidi, sr., Ames

Outfield – Drake Nettles, jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Noah Susong, jr., Waterloo West; Bryce Butler, sr., Mason City

Utility – Harrison Cook, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Carter Baumler, so., West Des Moines Dowling

Captain: Llewellyn (Urbandale)

Class 3A

First team

Pitchers – Brett Sears, jr., Harlan; Julien Broderson, jr., Davenport Assumption; Max Hackbarth, sr., Webster City

Catcher – Spencer Kleene, so., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

First base – Ryan Doran, sr., Harlan

Infield – Luke Ira, sr., Solon; Nate Mortimer, sr., Carlisle; Colin Kasperbauer, sr., Sioux City Heelan

Outfield – Hunter Hope, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Brady Klunder, sr., Spencer; Trevor Bormann, sr., Algona

Utility – Nick Gottilla, jr., Davenport Assumption; Nic McCay, sr., Carlisle

Second team

Pitchers – Cam Miller, so., Solon; Jayden Gibson, jr., Grinnell; Zach Noble, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Catcher – Jaden Rolffs, sr., Pella

First base – Austin Simpson, sr., Fairfield

Infield – Gabe Lux, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ryan Willis, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Cam Steffens, sr., Central DeWitt

Outfield – Nick Foss, sr., Harlan; Jacob Zuck, sr., Knoxville; Casey Young, so., Winterset

Utility – Lucas Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt; Dylan Steen, jr., Webster City

Third team

Pitchers – Rick Atkins, jr., Marion; Evan Appenzeller, sr., Boone; Isaiah Henrichs, jr., Carlisle

Catcher – Seth Adrian, so., Davenport Assumption

First base – Spencer Goerdt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Infield – Drake Shelton, jr., Decorah; Kyle Moeder, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Gabe Ecksteine, sr., LeMars

Outfield – Tanner Bedier, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Easton Darling, so., Winterset; Brady Leonard, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Utility – Jackson Boever, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Jack Higgins, sr., Nevada

Captain: Ira (Solon)

Class 2A

First team

Pitchers – Alex Snyder, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Jared Townsend, jr., Wilton; Zach Miller, sr., Denver

Catcher – Ben Berg, sr., Carroll Kuemper

First base – Brock Farley, jr., Denver

Infield – Jaden Snyder, sr., West Lyon; Trace Howard, sr., Wapello; Will Dembski, jr., Pella Christian

Outfield – Preston Van Wyk, jr., PCM: Logan Otting, jr., Cascade; Ryan Schooley, sr., Iowa City Regina

Utility – Jace Davidson, jr., Pocahontas Area; Briar Rowley, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central

Second team

Pitchers – Colby Seuntjens, sr., Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto; Mitchell Gahan, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kyler Steinborn, sr., South Central Calhoun

Catcher – Joel Vaske, sr., Dyersville Beckman

First base – Daniel Hargrave, sr., Centerville

Infield – Zane Johnson, sr., East Marshall; Mitch Pomeroy, sr., Van Meter; Jackson Bennett, sr., Dyersville Beckman

Outfield – Blake Berns, sr., Iowa City Regina; Chase Bovee, sr., Pocahontas Area; Josh Fenske, sr., New Hampton

Utility – Collin McCrabb, jr., Wilton; Deon Bedell, sr., Treynor

Third team

Pitchers – Harrison Hoffman, jr., Cascade; Evan Doyle, so., Central Lee; Carter Cuvelier, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg

Catcher – Jacob Manternach, sr., Monticello

First base – Justin Ridout, sr., East Marshall

Infield – Trey Jacobsen, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Tyson Belloma, sr., Centerville; Gannon O’Brien, sr., Cascade

Outfield – Trenton Massner, sr., Wapello; Ryan Schott, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kaleb Sleezer, sr., Alta-Aurelia

Utility – Alex Dickey, sr., West Marshall; Ryan Manternach, sr., Monticello

Captain: J. Snyder (West Lyon)

Class 1A

First team

Pitchers – Caden Krantz, sr., Mason City Newman; Jake Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Austin Krob, sr., Lisbon

Catcher – Bryce Werderman, sr., Lisbon

First base – Brady Gavin, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys

Infield – Evan Paulus, jr., Mason City Newman; Garrett Reise, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Kaleb Harrison, sr., Tri-Center

Outfield – Ryan Miller, sr., North Linn; Josh Fitzgerald, jr., Mason City Newman; Nick Phelps, sr., Woodbury Central

Utility – Trevor Dooley, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Brad Barkema, sr., BCLUW

Second team

Pitchers – Collin Kramer, sr., St. Ansgar; Caleb Banowetz, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Ian Boline, sr., Alburnett

Catcher – Keaton Parker, jr., Alburnett

First base – Sean Boardman, sr., North Linn

Infield – Derrick Schorg, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s; Brett Givens, sr., Lisbon; Lukas Wogen, jr., West Fork

Outfield – Carter Kuchel, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s; Thomas Hensley, sr., CAM; Trevor Brown, sr., Don Bosco

Utility – Aaron Allsup, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Drake Buscherfeld, sr., Algona Garrigan

Third team

Pitchers – Cale Reicks, sr., Turkey Valley; Dan Kenealy, sr., Tri-Center; Liam Stubbe, sr., AGWSR

Catcher – Brayden Jacobs, sr., Ankeny Christian

First base – Brendan Wood, jr., HLV

Infield – Tyler Tscherter, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Carter Boothe, sr., Central Decatur; Cy Patterson, fr., Council Bluffs St. Albert

Outfield – Tucker Babbitt, sr., Moravia; Ian Holmgaard, sr., Mason City Newman; Hagen Waters, jr., Lisbon

Utility – Bryce Schares, jr., Don Bosco; Colby Page, jr., Southeast Warren

Captain: Gavin (Martensdale-St. Marys)

