Wilton and Wapello each had two first-team selections in the inaugural Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state baseball teams.
The IPSWA was formed in late February after the Iowa Newspaper Association voted to discontinue selecting all-state teams.
Wilton's Jared Townsend (8-3, 1.50 ERA, .421 avg., 28 RBI) and Wapello's Trace Howard (.467 avg, 27 stolen bases) made the first team in Class 2A.
Townsend collected two wins in the postseason for state semifinalist Wilton. The Iowa commit threw a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts in the district semifinals against Durant and pitched 6 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Dyersville Beckman to the program's first state berth since 2005.
The junior's 128 strikeouts were the most of any pitcher in Class 2A.
Howard, a senior for Wapello, is making his third consecutive appearance on an all-state team.
Wapello coach Brandon Brown has called Howard the best center fielder to come through Wapello during his time as coach, but Howard had shoulder surgery last fall for a torn labrum and was mostly limited to designated hitting duties this season.
In addition to his .467 batting average and 27 stolen bases, both of which led the team, Howard had 14 RBIs and drew 15 walks from his leadoff spot.
He played second base a bit towards the end of Wapello's (15-12) season and excelled according to Brown.
Colin McCrabb was the second player honored for Wilton (26-6), and the junior made the second team for Class 2A. McCrabb was the Beavers' biggest bat and excelled on the mound.
He led the team with four home runs and 34 RBIs. He also compiled a 7-1 record on the mound with a 0.84 earned run average and 71 strikeouts. The junior pitched in two of Wilton's postseason wins, including his outing in the state quarterfinals against Denver where he pitched 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts in a 3-2 win.
Meanwhile, Wapello's Trenton Massner was named to the third team in Class 2A. He filled the void left by Howard in center field for the Indians, and in addition to being named all-state, he was also the Southeast Iowa Super Conference MVP.
Massner had a .433 batting average and led the Indians with a .680 slugging percentage. The senior also had 17 extra base hits and 14 stolen bases on the season.
Class 4A
First team
Pitchers – Sam Goodman, jr., Western Dubuque; Luke Llewellyn, sr., Urbandale; Clayton Nettleton, sr., Davenport West
Catcher – Tony Barreca, sr., North Scott
First base – Peyton Williams, jr., Johnston
Infield – Chris Miller, sr., Urbandale; Brooks Sunny, sr., North Scott; Drew Beazley, sr., Johnston
Outfield – Levi Usher, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Lincoln Riley, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington; Evan Martin, so., Southeast Polk
Utility – Calvin Harris, so., Western Dubuque; Jacob Bockenstedt, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Second team
Pitchers – Duncan Davitt, sr., Indianola; Sean Nussbaum, sr., Johnston; Drew Irvine, sr., Waukee
Catcher – Noah Cook, sr., Urbandale
First base – Evan Crawford, sr., Pleasant Valley
Infield – Griff Clark, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; TJ Mahoney, sr., Des Moines Lincoln, sr.; Brayden Frazier, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Outfield – Andrew Nord, jr., Johnston; Ben De Taeye, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Brook Heinen, jr., Urbandale
Utility – Braden Houston, sr., Iowa City West; Cade Moss, jr., Johnston
Third team
Pitchers – Luke Pastner, sr., Urbandale; Nate Vance, sr., Marshalltown; Will Moritz, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Catcher – Lucas Karwal, sr., Iowa City West
First base – Jesse Elgert, jr., Sioux City West
Infield – Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West; Brendan Sher, sr., Indianola; Tynan Shahidi, sr., Ames
Outfield – Drake Nettles, jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Noah Susong, jr., Waterloo West; Bryce Butler, sr., Mason City
Utility – Harrison Cook, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Carter Baumler, so., West Des Moines Dowling
Captain: Llewellyn (Urbandale)
Class 3A
First team
Pitchers – Brett Sears, jr., Harlan; Julien Broderson, jr., Davenport Assumption; Max Hackbarth, sr., Webster City
Catcher – Spencer Kleene, so., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
First base – Ryan Doran, sr., Harlan
Infield – Luke Ira, sr., Solon; Nate Mortimer, sr., Carlisle; Colin Kasperbauer, sr., Sioux City Heelan
Outfield – Hunter Hope, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Brady Klunder, sr., Spencer; Trevor Bormann, sr., Algona
Utility – Nick Gottilla, jr., Davenport Assumption; Nic McCay, sr., Carlisle
Second team
Pitchers – Cam Miller, so., Solon; Jayden Gibson, jr., Grinnell; Zach Noble, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Catcher – Jaden Rolffs, sr., Pella
First base – Austin Simpson, sr., Fairfield
Infield – Gabe Lux, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Ryan Willis, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Cam Steffens, sr., Central DeWitt
Outfield – Nick Foss, sr., Harlan; Jacob Zuck, sr., Knoxville; Casey Young, so., Winterset
Utility – Lucas Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt; Dylan Steen, jr., Webster City
Third team
Pitchers – Rick Atkins, jr., Marion; Evan Appenzeller, sr., Boone; Isaiah Henrichs, jr., Carlisle
Catcher – Seth Adrian, so., Davenport Assumption
First base – Spencer Goerdt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert
Infield – Drake Shelton, jr., Decorah; Kyle Moeder, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Gabe Ecksteine, sr., LeMars
Outfield – Tanner Bedier, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Easton Darling, so., Winterset; Brady Leonard, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Utility – Jackson Boever, sr., Sioux City Heelan; Jack Higgins, sr., Nevada
Captain: Ira (Solon)
Class 2A
First team
Pitchers – Alex Snyder, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Jared Townsend, jr., Wilton; Zach Miller, sr., Denver
Catcher – Ben Berg, sr., Carroll Kuemper
First base – Brock Farley, jr., Denver
Infield – Jaden Snyder, sr., West Lyon; Trace Howard, sr., Wapello; Will Dembski, jr., Pella Christian
Outfield – Preston Van Wyk, jr., PCM: Logan Otting, jr., Cascade; Ryan Schooley, sr., Iowa City Regina
Utility – Jace Davidson, jr., Pocahontas Area; Briar Rowley, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central
Second team
Pitchers – Colby Seuntjens, sr., Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto; Mitchell Gahan, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kyler Steinborn, sr., South Central Calhoun
Catcher – Joel Vaske, sr., Dyersville Beckman
First base – Daniel Hargrave, sr., Centerville
Infield – Zane Johnson, sr., East Marshall; Mitch Pomeroy, sr., Van Meter; Jackson Bennett, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Outfield – Blake Berns, sr., Iowa City Regina; Chase Bovee, sr., Pocahontas Area; Josh Fenske, sr., New Hampton
Utility – Collin McCrabb, jr., Wilton; Deon Bedell, sr., Treynor
Third team
Pitchers – Harrison Hoffman, jr., Cascade; Evan Doyle, so., Central Lee; Carter Cuvelier, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg
Catcher – Jacob Manternach, sr., Monticello
First base – Justin Ridout, sr., East Marshall
Infield – Trey Jacobsen, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Tyson Belloma, sr., Centerville; Gannon O’Brien, sr., Cascade
Outfield – Trenton Massner, sr., Wapello; Ryan Schott, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kaleb Sleezer, sr., Alta-Aurelia
Utility – Alex Dickey, sr., West Marshall; Ryan Manternach, sr., Monticello
Captain: J. Snyder (West Lyon)
Class 1A
First team
Pitchers – Caden Krantz, sr., Mason City Newman; Jake Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Austin Krob, sr., Lisbon
Catcher – Bryce Werderman, sr., Lisbon
First base – Brady Gavin, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys
Infield – Evan Paulus, jr., Mason City Newman; Garrett Reise, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Kaleb Harrison, sr., Tri-Center
Outfield – Ryan Miller, sr., North Linn; Josh Fitzgerald, jr., Mason City Newman; Nick Phelps, sr., Woodbury Central
Utility – Trevor Dooley, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Brad Barkema, sr., BCLUW
Second team
Pitchers – Collin Kramer, sr., St. Ansgar; Caleb Banowetz, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Ian Boline, sr., Alburnett
Catcher – Keaton Parker, jr., Alburnett
First base – Sean Boardman, sr., North Linn
Infield – Derrick Schorg, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s; Brett Givens, sr., Lisbon; Lukas Wogen, jr., West Fork
Outfield – Carter Kuchel, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s; Thomas Hensley, sr., CAM; Trevor Brown, sr., Don Bosco
Utility – Aaron Allsup, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Drake Buscherfeld, sr., Algona Garrigan
Third team
Pitchers – Cale Reicks, sr., Turkey Valley; Dan Kenealy, sr., Tri-Center; Liam Stubbe, sr., AGWSR
Catcher – Brayden Jacobs, sr., Ankeny Christian
First base – Brendan Wood, jr., HLV
Infield – Tyler Tscherter, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Carter Boothe, sr., Central Decatur; Cy Patterson, fr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Outfield – Tucker Babbitt, sr., Moravia; Ian Holmgaard, sr., Mason City Newman; Hagen Waters, jr., Lisbon
Utility – Bryce Schares, jr., Don Bosco; Colby Page, jr., Southeast Warren
Captain: Gavin (Martensdale-St. Marys)
