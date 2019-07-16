A lot of state championship-level teams get an unexpected test somewhere along the way.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Wilton Beavers found a way to advance over Louisa-Muscatine with a 3-1 victory. Wilton will host Mediapolis, which defeated Wapello 9-1, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"The first one is always the toughest in one-and-done tournament play," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We have a target on our back ... a lot of pressure on (our) team to go out and perform.
"We hit some line-drives and had a few bad breaks, (we) could have had a few more runs but our pitching stepped up and did great."
The final tally for L-M makes their side of the game look a bit weird, which it was to some extent. The Falcons definitely made the top-ranked Beavers work for the win, but Louisa-Muscatine just couldn't put enough runners on base to truly make a threat to steal the game.
For Wilton (23-4), Jared Townsend struck out 13 going five-plus innings. Besides a Jared Woerly ground out to second in the fifth, the only other non-strikeout outs for L-M came on a caught stealing of home and a one-nine-four out at first in which the runner was safe after a Wilton defensive error, but after the throw got by the Beavers first baseman, the right fielder backed it up and threw to first to tag the runner, who made a turn to second, out at first.
"It feels good to get the first win out of the way," Townsend said, "we just have to keep working and get better."
The Beavers got on the board in the third. Garrett Bohnsack led off the inning with a walk, reached second on a bad pick-off attempt and was driven in on a Cory Anderson double. Anderson then scored on a Collin McCrabb sacrifice fly.
Louisa-Muscatine (4-16) got on the board in the fifth when Gabe Hayes drew a walk and Max McCulley eventually drove him in.
Despite never holding a lead from the third inning on, Wilton was far from in control of this one. However, Townsend delivered a great performance from the mound and limited L-M’s offense.
"We all have each other's back," said Townsend, "we've been playing with each other our entire lives ... we'll be successful."
Mediapolis 9, Wapello 1
In the first game of the night, Wapello (9-18) saw its season come to an end at the hands of Mediapolis.
Between the two sides, there were only two innings in which runs were scored. However, Mediapolis (19-8) scored six in one of those innings and three in the other, compared to just the one lone Indian run.
"We battled through three or four starters injured or gone at times (this season)," Wapello head coach Brandon Brown said. "Towards the end I thought we gelled pretty nice, we had a good week of practice ... take two innings out of it, we played a pretty good ball game today, everything just kind of fell apart."
