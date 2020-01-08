WILTON, Iowa — A 2-2 finish at last Saturday’s EBF Duals might be cause for concern for some wrestling programs.
Not so much for the Wilton wrestling team.
Even with the .500 performance, the Beavers are still 11-3 in duals this season. For them, Saturday's event was an opportunity to build on what they've accomplished thus far.
“Being able to get to where we’re at right now (has) largely been dependent on the group we have in the room right now,” Wilton head wrestling coach Gabe Boorn said. “Our attitude and effort in the practice room have definitely helped lead us here, along with some of our upperclassmen stepping up and showing the underclassmen what is required and what we need to do to wrestle well.
“So far, everything is going well in all those aspects.”
Two Wilton wrestlers rank in the top-10 in their weight class in The Predicament's most recent Class 1A rankings. Junior Kael Brisker is fifth at 126 and senior Coy Baker is third at 182.
Both Brisker and Baker made it to the Class 1A state meet last season. Brisker lost in his opening round match but rebounded to end up taking sixth place in Des Moines.
While having those two leading the way — Brisker won his 100th career match in late December — the Beavers have a nice mix of accomplished upperclassmen and more-than-capable depth behind them.
“With Brisker, Baker and (Dalton) Snider — the captains of the squad — those three are great leaders in the room,” said Boorn. “And with Kael progressing more and more each week as an individual … he’s doing a wonderful job. Along with the other captains, he’s showing his teammates what it takes to be one of the best in the state.”
Part of showing what it takes, for Brisker and Wilton’s team overall, is reinforcing that early-season losses can be overcome.
“Although he has lost, he saw it as an opportunity to get better,” Boorn said, “and that’s what we try to emphasize. … He didn’t let it get him down. It was, ‘OK, this is what I need to focus on,’ and he’s done that every practice and in every competition.”
At those EBF Duals, Wilton only surrendered one forfeit, an accomplishment in and of itself.
In any case, the Beavers look poised to put together another memorable wrestling season for Wilton.
“We’ve traditionally had a great program,” said Boorn. “It’s a testament to everybody before us as well, and we’re just trying to continue that and remind every new member of what it takes to keep that tradition going and how we become successful.
“And that is the effort and attitude and the willingness to push yourself further than you thought you could.”
Like many schools around the state, Wilton has also seen an influx of interest from girls in the sport. However Boorn would like to see more and, eventually, an official designation from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Still, the rising number of girls wrestling is an encouraging step forward for the sport.
“I wish we’d have a few more girls take up the opportunity,” said Boorn. “But it leads for the girls we do have out willing and wanting that experience. It’s been an awesome experience. … Within two years of running a girls division at the tournament we host, we’ve tripled the number of girls this year. It’s wonderful to see them get out and compete against other women that want to compete.”
The Wilton wrestling team will try to build on its dual meet record Thursday evening when it takes on Anamosa, Regina and West Branch in Anamosa.
