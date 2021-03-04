Wilton's Caffery verbally commits to Northwest Missouri State

"She's a smart volleyball player that understands the bigger picture."

With the prolific hitters alongside her, Caffery can put up big numbers even when Wilton makes quick work of the opponent.

Last season, the Beaver setter recorded 43 assists in a straight-set win over Columbus in the regional semifinal match in which Wilton allowed the Wildcats to score just 20 total points over the three sets played.

Aside from the success at Wilton, the past year has also seen Caffery cement her name among the best on the club circuit.

"This past year has definitely been the most successful I have been in volleyball," Caffery said. "For Wilton, being able to run a 5-1 with ... the hitters I have showed that I can run the offense on a good team and (put me in a position) to talk to (colleges).

"Then, playing with (club team) Iowa Select 17 Mizuno was really the turning point. ... Working up the ranks as a player was kind of fun. As a competitive person, it was cool to see what I could do from that standpoint."

Between Caffery, her family, coaches and help from Lauren Hansen at My Recruiting Assistant, the Wilton star certainly did due diligence throughout the recruiting process.