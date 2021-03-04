Wilton's Caffery verbally commits to Northwest Missouri State

Wilton's Ella Caffery isn't one to back down from a challenge.
While the junior still has a few things left on her prep volleyball bucket list — mainly bringing a Class 2A state championship to Wilton — Caffery took a step toward possibly national championship at the collegiate level by verbally committing to Division II program Northwest Missouri State University.
"Things with Northwest moved pretty fast," Caffery said. "I started talking to them and had a couple calls before we scheduled to get on campus. I visited on a Thursday before playing a weekend tournament in Omaha. On my visit, I loved everything.
"I wanted to go to a school that had the mindset to win every game."
The Bearcats, who had their 2020-21 season pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, currently sit at 3-0 overall and have only surrendered one set in the first 10 played this season.
Northwest Missouri State competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, and the hot start has the team ranked No. 19 in the latest D-II coaches poll.
"People always said 'You'll know when it's the right place,'" said the Bearcat commit. "Honestly, I didn't really believe them. After my few visits to colleges, I had the same feeling, like I could see myself there ... but something was different about (Northwest) and I knew that's where I want to spend my college years."
The school is no stranger to success.
During the 2016-17 school year, the Bearcats won the 2016 D-II national championship in football and followed it up with a title in men's basketball. It was the first time such a feat happened in D-I or D-II since the Florida Gators won both in 2006-07.
At Wilton, the Beavers have qualified for state in each of Caffery's first three seasons, with her playing a vital role as setter, but are 1-3 at the 2A state tournament over that span.
The Beavers' win at state came this past season when the junior-laden team beat Van Meter in straight sets.
Next season, Wilton is lined up to return Caffery, Carly Puffer and Kelsey Drake, all of whom were selected to the 2A all-state team as juniors, along with all but one member — senior Ellie Hugunin — of the 2020-21 squad.
Caffery is also in line to secure the Wilton school record for assists sometime early on in her senior season. She sits just 66 assists short of Kallie Poor's record of 2,189.
The Wilton junior also has 528 kills, 124 aces, 148 blocks and 576 digs over her first three years on the Beavers varsity team.
"It's a reflection of what we, as a program, were able to accomplish through all her efforts," Wilton head volleyball coach Brenda Grunder said. "Running our offense for these past few years, Ella has acknowledged that she's been able to play with some pretty talented athletes.
"She's a smart volleyball player that understands the bigger picture."
With the prolific hitters alongside her, Caffery can put up big numbers even when Wilton makes quick work of the opponent.
Last season, the Beaver setter recorded 43 assists in a straight-set win over Columbus in the regional semifinal match in which Wilton allowed the Wildcats to score just 20 total points over the three sets played.
Aside from the success at Wilton, the past year has also seen Caffery cement her name among the best on the club circuit.
"This past year has definitely been the most successful I have been in volleyball," Caffery said. "For Wilton, being able to run a 5-1 with ... the hitters I have showed that I can run the offense on a good team and (put me in a position) to talk to (colleges).
"Then, playing with (club team) Iowa Select 17 Mizuno was really the turning point. ... Working up the ranks as a player was kind of fun. As a competitive person, it was cool to see what I could do from that standpoint."
Between Caffery, her family, coaches and help from Lauren Hansen at My Recruiting Assistant, the Wilton star certainly did due diligence throughout the recruiting process.
"The recruiting process is such a roller coaster ride," said Grunder. "Between trying to figure out what you want, where you want to go, how far away you want to go and what kind of fit you're looking for, I know Ella and her family did a lot of research, and I couldn't be happier for her that's she's landed somewhere where she feels comfortable.
"Everything's been harder this year ... but (all sides) sure did a nice job making this happen."
However, now that the process is over, Caffery is relieved that she can now focus on continuing to grow as a player.
"It's definitely one thing off my mind," she said. "It still puts a smile on my face every time I think about that weight being off my shoulders."