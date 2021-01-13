Wilton's Cruse charging for first state appearance

"I'm really hoping to (get to state)," Cruse said. "I haven't done that yet, and I think it would be a great experience to get there."

Wrestling at 113 pounds as a freshman, he made it as far, but suffered the same fate, getting pinned in the third-place match at the district meet. That time, however, it was at the hands of Wapello's Christopher Ewart.

His sophomore season got off to a promising 13-2 start wrestling at both 126 and 132. It was cut short with his last healthy match happening in mid-December of 2018, sabotaging his chances at a late-season run at the elusive state berth.

While it's been stiff competition for Cruse in competition, he admits he wouldn't be in a position to finally get to state without the competition that has come from within the Wilton wrestling room over the years.

Cruse specifically credits teammate Kael Brisker. The 132-pounder is a two-time state place winner at Wilton and is looking for his first state title.

The two classmates are enjoying their last season with the Beavers together, but both remain steadfast in ending the season on the mat inside Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena.