Wilton's Souhrada commits to Cornell College

Wilton's Peyton Souhrada has decided that after high school, Cornell College will be her next step.
Souhrada, a junior, intends to play softball for the Rams, who compete in Division III's Midwest Conference.
Cornell was 5-5 in softball last season before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.
As an eighth-grader in 2018, Souhrada burst onto the varsity scene by hitting for a .330 batting average with 20 RBIs and three home runs in 97 at-bats.
"(Cornell's coach, Jackie Sernek) really stood out to me," Souhrada said. "It felt like home when I went there for a visit ... It was kind of hard (with the COVID-19 pandemic), I didn't get to visit all the campuses I wanted to. It was (an interesting process), but Cornell was the choice."
Those numbers dipped a bit during her freshman campaign (a .294 average with 21 RBIs and four home runs in 102 at-bats) but Souhrada broke out as a sophomore, hitting .414 with 16 RBIs in 58 at-bats.
Peyton's father is longtime Beaver baseball coach Jake Souhrada.
Father coaches daughter in girls basketball, where Wilton is 1-0 after winning its opener Tuesday night against Camanche 55-34.
Peyton had 10 points, one of three Beavers to reach double figures. But it's softball that will consume Souhrada post-high school.
"I love softball so much, it's nice knowing where I'm going to go and who I'm going to play for," the Wilton junior said.
